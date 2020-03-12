e-paper
Tiger Woods elected to World Golf Hall of Fame

"I am both honored and humbled to be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame," Woods said in a statement. "This past year has been such an incredible journey and the support I've received from my family, friends and fans has been overwhelming.

Mar 12, 2020
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Miami
Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods(REUTERS)
         

US superstar Tiger Woods, a 15-time major champion, will be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2021.

The hall, located in St. Augustine, Florida, released a statement on Wednesday saying Woods had been advised of his impending induction in the male competitor category in a phone call from PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

“I am both honored and humbled to be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame,” Woods said in a statement. “This past year has been such an incredible journey and the support I’ve received from my family, friends and fans has been overwhelming.

“This achievement is the ultimate recognition to never give up and keep chasing.” Woods, 44, was among 10 finalists named in March as candidates for 2021 enshrinement.

His 93 worldwide victories include a record-tying 82 US PGA Tour titles.

He won his 15th major title at the Masters last April, ending an 11-year major drought after career-threatening injuries.

Woods is a three-time winner of the career Grand Slam and in 2000-01 completed the “Tiger Slam” when he became the first golfer since Bobby Jones to hold all four major championship titles at the same time.

“Tiger has done more for the game of golf than anyone ever thought possible, and his historic feats on the course are only one aspect of his impact,” Monahan said, calling Woods’s imprint on the game “immeasurable.” The 2021 class was chosen by the Hall’s selection committee, a 20-member panel co-chaired by members Beth Daniel, Nick Price Annika Sorenstam and Curtis Strange.

Additional 2021 inductees will be announced in the coming days, Hall of Fame officials said.

