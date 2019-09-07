Triple H unfollows Ric Flair on Twitter after the WWE legend threatens legal war over ‘The Man’ gimmick

other-sports

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 16:49 IST

There was a time when Triple H and Ric Flair were part of one of the biggest heel factions in WWE industry - The Evolution. The 14-time World Champion, Triple H, has remained vocal about being a childhood fan of the 16-time World Champion Flair, and hence, has always remained on good terms with the two-time Hall of famer. But apparently, things between the two legends have turned sour over a recent legal war threatened by Flair over Becky Lynch’s ‘The Man’ gimmick.

Flair has used the same moniker to describe himself since 1981, and even has the legal rights for the catchphrase “To be the man, you gotta beat the man.” The Raw Women’s champion Lynch started using the same moniker since last year and has grown into one of the biggest female superstars in the industry with the new gimmick. But she now might have to drop the character with Flair’s Limited Liability Company registering for ‘The Man’ trademark last week.

Lynch took to Twitter to declare that she is still “The Man”, which prompted a reply from Flair himself: “To Be The Man, You Gotta Beat THE MAN! #alreadytrademarked”.

Afterwards, Flair emerged on TMZ Sports earlier this week, and vowed to get WWE to pay him for the moniker and character so that he can “take care” of his family. “My daughter (Charlotte) is so mad at me because I’ve filed, not even understanding, it’s not with Becky, I have no beef with Becky,” he said. “I don’t care what the WWE thinks of me personally, I know they love me, but obviously they’ve lost respect for me. Even if I won (the trademark), Becky can have it all day long, I’m glad, but I want the company (WWE) to pay me for it because I’m gonna take care of my family,” he added.

After the interview, there has been a steady decline in Flair’s Twitter followers, with his former friend Triple H, and Lynch’s husband Seth Rollins, being two significant ones, according to a report in The Sun. Even though the reasons remain unclear, but considering the timeline of events, it appears that it has to do with Flair’s threat to launch a legal war over ‘The Man’ gimmick.

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 16:41 IST