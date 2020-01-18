UFC 246: ‘Like Jorge Masvidal matchup better,’ Conor McGregor interested in the BMF belt after Cowboy fight

other-sports

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 22:49 IST

The year of 2020 will kick off with a bang as Conor McGregor makes his long-awaited return to the Octagon to face ‘Cowboy’ Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. The welterweight match-up will be the first fight for Conor since his defeat to lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Fans have been eagerly waiting for McGregor (21 - 4 - 0) to announce his return and will now see him face the winningest fighter in the history of UFC.

It has been reported by Nevada State Athletic Commission that McGregor will get $3 million as a fight purse for his upcoming fight against Cerrone (36 - 13 - 0 , 1NC). But the amount could rise up due to various bonuses and agreements UFC have with McGregor.

The fans have witnessed a changed McGregor in the lead up to the fight as the usual trash talk has been missing. The brash, hot-headed McGregor has given way to a more respectful and honest Conor. There have been suggestions that the Khabib fight might have brought out a change in his perspective and McGregor has rediscovered his love for fighting.

‘Some of the things Khabib maybe went too far… it’s the fight business and at the end of the day, it went the way it went, and that is it. Life is a crazy roller coaster and especially this one. There have been ups and downs, I find them at my best when I know something and I must do it and I do it, I execute it,’ said McGregor.

The return of ‘The Notorious’ will also see the return of ‘Mystic Mac’. The fight that airs on Sony Ten 2 will be a chance for McGregor to get back into the win column. So what does Mystic Mac predict for his fight against Cowboy? A knockout.

‘I have had a fair share of back and forth with Donald over the years but the last time we spoke together, so much has changed since then. I was the Interim Featherweight champion back then and Donald predicted that I won’t get through but I got through Jose Aldo, he predicted that I was too small for the 155 pounds division but I conquered that division as well and as time has gone on he has become a family man and we have seen him compete so many times that it’s hard to not respect a man like Donald. He has my respect. Although there will be blood spilled on the weekend but it won’t be bad blood spilled. And as for the Mystic Mac prediction, It will be a KO.’

However his opponent, Cerrone admits that his only focus at UFC 246 is to give the fans a great fight.

‘I keep hearing everyone say ‘I’m going to stand and trade. I’m going to give the fans the fight that they want to see. I am going to get in there, and gotta fight my ass off. That’s what’s gotta happen,’ said Cerrone.

It is likely to be the biggest fight of Cerrone’s storied career. Even Cowboy admits that he did not think twice before saying yes to the Conor fight.

‘I was very excited. You don’t think twice before saying YES to such fights. It’s the toughest fight of my career. I have had big fights but lets see of I can make it the biggest one against the two title champion.’

So what are McGregor’s plans after UFC 246. Is he going to look for a rematch against Khabib or is he challenging Jorge Masvidal for the BMF title? McGregor has admitted that he is on standby if anything goes wrong in the UFC 248 main-event but is also looking at the BMF title.

‘I’d take both. I’d like that BMF title. To me, the gold has more significance to it. ... I thought we were robbed of a classic. I like Masvidal matchup better.’