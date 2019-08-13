UK govt steps in to assuage India over CWG shooting row

other-sports

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 00:01 IST

Shooting could still be a part of the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Hours after the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) chief Louise Martin said the discipline won’t be in the next edition of the Games despite a boycott threat by India, a force in shooting, the British government urged the organisers to work out a compromise.

British Sports Minister Nigel Adams suggested on Tuesday that at least a truncated shooting schedule could be included, after the sport was omitted for the first time in almost 50 years, leaving the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) fuming. India has won the most gold in CWG shooting after Australia.

“I totally understand how passionate people are about shooting across the Commonwealth. We want India to be here, no question. “I have already written to the Commonwealth Federation to see if we can accommodate shooting in some form, maybe a Commonwealth shooting championships,” Adams was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

“It’s important we do get a competition in 2022. It’s great for the economy. I understand the federation is still talking to the bodies and I am hopeful there can be an accommodation and a compromise made,” he added.

IOA has protested the exclusion of shooting, in which India won 16 medals including seven gold at the 2018 Gold Coast Games.

CGF CEO David Grevemberg said he would also speak to India to sort out the issue. “India is a critical member of the Commonwealth; we want Indian athletes to participate, and there is a strong Indian community in Birmingham which wants to celebrate these athletes,” Grevemberg was quoted as saying.

The IOA had earlier sought the government’s support for a boycott of the quadrennial event if shooting is not restored.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 23:54 IST