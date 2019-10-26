Vince McMahon would ‘love to have’ CM Punk return to WWE: Report

other-sports

There was a time when CM Punk was one of the most popular pro-wrestlers in WWE. That until, he had a falling out with the Chairman Vince McMahon and Chief Operating Officer Triple H, back in 2014. As a result, the former World Champion left the industry, only to move to UFC, where he lost two consecutive bouts to mark an exit from the Octagon. While the relationships remained sour between the two parties over the years, and at one point, Punk stated that he will never be returning to WWE, he appears to have changed his tune in the past few months.

In September, Punk said “he wouldn’t not have a conversation” with the industry, and in a recent interview, he further admitted that he hadn’t “heard back” after auditioning for a hosting role on WWE Backstage. But while Punk appears to be interested in making a return to the squared circle, is Vince McMahon keen on bringing him back?

According to Sportskeeda’s Tom Colohue, McMahon definitely would be interested in roping in the “Best in the World” back to his brand. Here’s what Colouhue said:

“Firstly, as regards WWE Backstage, I am told by a source in Fox that CM Punk was never close to the presenting role that he applied for. The idea that WWE do not have a say in the people on their own platform is apparently very wide of the mark and while the WWE aren’t known to have outright vetoed the move I am told that the concerns of their management were definitely heard. I can also report that Vince McMahon himself...is open to the idea of having CM Punk return to the wrestling ring. Sources tell me that ‘Vince sees the potential to make money’ from CM Punk and ‘(Vince) has no problem with Punk. He’d love to have him back.’”

“McMahon is apparently not willing to reach out to CM Punk himself, but will happily take a phone call should CM Punk decide he wishes to wrestle again.”

Colohue further cited an anonymous WWE source, who claimed: “Vince and Hunter, they’re proud men. Punk is a proud man. Somebody’s got to get over that and go first and it’s not going to be Vince.”

If Punk does make it back to the WWE, he is likely to bring the ratings back up for the brand. After all, the crowd still continues to chant his name at almost every show.

