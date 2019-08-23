WADA suspends India’s laboratory for six months

other-sports

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has suspended the accreditation of the India’s National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) for a period of up to six months due to “non-conformities with the International Standard for Laboratories.”

The suspension, effective from August 20, prohibits the NDTL from carrying out any anti-doping activities, including all analyses of urine and blood samples, WADA said in a statement.

“This suspension has been imposed due to non-conformities with the International Standard for Laboratories (ISL) as identified during a WADA site visit, including in relation to the laboratory’s isotope ratio mass spectrometry (GC/C/IRMS) analytical method, as regulated by the relevant technical document (TD2016IRMS).”

India will have to now send samples to another WADA-accredited laboratory outside the country for testing. Recently the BCCI came under the ambit of National Anti Doping Agency. BCCI had earlier employed International Dope Tests and Management (IDTM) to collect samples which were then sent to NDTL for testing. Starting with the current domestic season, NADA was expected to collect samples.

“During the period of suspension, samples that have not yet been analyzed by the NDTL; samples currently undergoing a confirmation procedure; and any samples for which an Adverse Analytical Finding has been reported, must be securely transported to another WADA-accredited laboratory. This is in order to ensure continued high-quality sample analysis, which also helps preserve athletes’ confidence in this process and the wider anti-doping system,” WADA said.

The NDTL has been under WADA scanner for sometime now.

“In May 2019, disciplinary proceedings were initiated by WADA’s Laboratory Expert Group (LabEG) and subsequently carried out by an independent Disciplinary Committee, which was mandated to make a recommendation to the Chair of the WADA Executive Committee regarding the status of the laboratory’s accreditation. This process is now complete.”

The NDTL may appeal against the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport within 21 days of receipt of notice.

WADA said NDTL may apply for reinstatement prior to the expiry of the six-month suspension period if it meets the requirements.

“During the period of suspension, the laboratory shall address all non-conformities identified by the LabEG or WADA in any request for corrective action or otherwise, as well as any additional non-conformities identified during any follow up WADA site visit during the suspension period.

“If the laboratory satisfies the LabEG in meeting these requirements, it may apply for reinstatement prior to the expiry of the six-month suspension period. Should the laboratory not address the non-conformities by the end of the six-month suspension period, WADA may extend the suspension of the laboratory’s accreditation for up to an additional six months.”

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 10:18 IST