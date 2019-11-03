With The Rock and Donald Trump in attendance, UFC 244 ends on a sour note

other-sports

It was a historic event for the UFC as for the first time in their history a fight was taking place for the BMF title. Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal were fighting to gain the title of the Baddest Mother*#*#* in the Octagon and they sure didn’t disappoint. Masvidal and Diaz went back and forth with each other for 15 minutes before the doctors put an end to a great fight.

Masvidal battered Diaz with body shots and head punches and it led to a massive cut over the right eye of Nate. At the end of the third round, the doctor went up to Nate and checked the big cut. A decision was made and the decision was disapproved by the capacity crowd. The fight was called off and Masvidal was named the winner by a third-round TKO.

It was deemed as a knockout by the management but the decision knocked out the excitement of all fans and fighters. A massive chant of ‘bulls*#*’ rang all around the arena as Masvidal and Diaz looked flummoxed by the decision. What a dull way to end one of the biggest MMA events of the year.

However, it looked like Masvidal was anyway heading towards a victory with his impressive performance in the three rounds. He landed shot after shot as Diaz bled profusely. But Nate is known for his endurance and the final two rounds would have been massive for him. But everything is done and dusted now and it definitely looks like both the fighters are heading towards a rematch for the title.

Dana White said the BMF title is a one and only deal but Diaz and Masvidal showed that they are not finished with each other. The BMF was crowned in New York but the joy of victory was taken away from Masvidal.

The fight card was great and the fighters lived up to their billings. Stephen Thompson put in a masterclass against Vicente Luque while Darren Till had a successful debut as a middleweight. Unbeaten runs were broken while new contenders rose. UFC 244 was a great fighting event which was soiled at the end.

Here are all the results from UFC 244:-

Jorge Masvidal beat Nate Diaz via third-round TKO (doctor’s stoppage)

Darren Till beat Kelvin Gastelum via split decision (30-27, 27-30, 29-28)

Stephen Thompson beat Vicente Luque via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 29-27)

Derrick Lewis beat Blagoy Ivanov via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

Kevin Lee beat Gregor Gillespie via first-round TKO (head kick)

Corey Anderson beat Johnny Walker via first-round TKO (punches)

Shane Burgos beat Makwan Amirkhani via third-round TKO (punches)

Edmen Shahbazyan beat Brad Tavares via first-round TKO (kick)

Jair Rozenstruik beat Andrei Arlovski via first-round knockout (punch)