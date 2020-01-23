e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Other Sports / World Archery lifts suspension on India

World Archery lifts suspension on India

The Indian archers, who had to compete as neutral athletes at the Asian Championships because of the suspension, can now represent the country under the Tricolour.

other-sports Updated: Jan 23, 2020 17:51 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
Indian archer Deepika Kumari
Indian archer Deepika Kumari(REUTERS)
         

The World Archery on Thursday conditionally lifted the suspension on India, less than a week after the embattled national federation held its elections.

“The federation needs to comply with good governance and activity portions of World Archery constitution and rules. Must report every three months,” said a statement from the World Archery.

The Indian archers, who had to compete as neutral athletes at the Asian Championships because of the suspension, can now represent the country under the Tricolour.

The next international tournament is Indoor World Series in Las Vegas in three weeks’ time.

Union minister Arjun Munda was on Saturday elected president of the Archery Association of India (AAI) after the much-delayed elections were held in presence of three observers, including one from the World Archery.

With the support of former AAI president Vijay Kumar Malhotra, who claims to have a majority in the national archery administration, Munda had a smooth sailing as he defeated his rival BVP Rao by 34-18 votes.

The elections were held as per the Delhi High Court order and the two bitter rivals clashed for the first time. World Archery had sent an observer in Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapol.

tags
top news
‘If I was not a minister, I would have bid for Air India’: Piyush Goyal
‘If I was not a minister, I would have bid for Air India’: Piyush Goyal
‘World understands Pak’s double standards’, says India in latest attack on Imran Khan
‘World understands Pak’s double standards’, says India in latest attack on Imran Khan
30 Indian nurses ‘quarantined’ in Saudi hospital over coronavirus scare
30 Indian nurses ‘quarantined’ in Saudi hospital over coronavirus scare
This ISRO tech could replace GPS on your smartphone: Key things to know
This ISRO tech could replace GPS on your smartphone: Key things to know
‘A gentleman’: Ex-Guv Swaraj Kaushal wades into Naseeruddin Shah vs Anupam Kher
‘A gentleman’: Ex-Guv Swaraj Kaushal wades into Naseeruddin Shah vs Anupam Kher
‘Jitna uske sar pe baal nahi hai, utne mere pas maal hai’: Akhtar to Sehwag
‘Jitna uske sar pe baal nahi hai, utne mere pas maal hai’: Akhtar to Sehwag
MG ZS EV vs Hyundai Kona vs Tata Nexon EV: Price wars to define new frontier?
MG ZS EV vs Hyundai Kona vs Tata Nexon EV: Price wars to define new frontier?
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
trending topics
CoronavirusAnupam KherAPPSC Answer Key 2018Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birth AnniversaryNetaji Subhas Chandra Bose QuotesWhatsAppOBC reservationSBI Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports