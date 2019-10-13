World Boxing Championships 2019 final Live Updates: Manju Rani to fight for gold

Manju Rani Boxing final Live Updates: Debutant Manju Rani (48kg) was the lone Indian to enter the World Boxing Championships final 2019. Sixth-seeded Rani defeated Thailand’s Chuthamat Raksat 4-1 in her semifinal bout. She will take on second-seeded Russian Ekaterina Paltceva in the summit clash on Sunday. Rani matched Mary Kom’s feat when she became the first Indian in 18 years to reach final on her Worlds debut. The Manipuri had won a silver medal in 2001 her debut Worlds appearance, and Manju has a chance to go one better than her.

Follow live updates of Manju Rani’s World Boxing Championships 2019 Live:

13:15 hrs IST Can Manju Rani win a gold medal? Manju Rani will take on the 2nd seed Russian Ekaterina Paltceva. She has beaten the top seed North Korean Kim Hyang Mi. But Ekaterina will have home advantage. Fight to begin in 15 minutes. Are you ready?





13:00 hrs IST Manju Rani on 48 kg category - which once was Mary Kom’s yard “The pressure was there as Mary didi has won so many medals for India in this category. But it was also a motivation to not let her down. I wanted to give everything to win a medal for my country,” she said. The Haryana girl has quickly made an impact since changing her state and playing for Punjab. She made the switch as she felt she was not getting her due in Haryana. “I was not able to win medals all the while I was playing for Haryana. When I switched to Punjab last year, it turned my fortunes as I started doing well in domestic circuit and got noticed. Last year, I won three international medals and made my world cup debut in a year’s time,” she was quoted as saying by news agency PTI on Monday.





12:40 hrs IST A word on Manju Rani Manju Rani's childhood coach Sahab Singh and uncle Sunil Kumar looked tensed as they watched her bouts. They were hoping Manju didn't get a raw deal as was the case earlier in her career and had to shift from Haryana and represent Punjab. Having made the switch in 2017, Rani won the national championships in January, and there has been no looking back. "Whenever there is a trial or fight, we just pray she doesn't get a biased decision because she has suffered a lot in Haryana and we had to enter her for competitions from Punjab. Once she made it to the national camp, she has been taken good care of and the trials have been open and fair," said Sahab Singh.





12:20 hrs IST India medals so far India have so far won three bronze medals in the tournament - with Mary Kom, Jamuna Boro and Lovlina Borgohain all going down in the semifinals. Manju Rani will either add a silver or a gold to India’s tally.





12:10 hrs IST Other India boxing results - Mary Kom won bronze after losing her 51kg semifinal bout against Turkey’s European Champion Busenaz Cakiroglu via a split verdict 1:4. - Jamuna Boro lost her 54 kg semifinal bout against top-seed Taiwan’s Hsiao-Wen Huang with a bronze. - In India’s final bout of the day, Lovlina Borgohain lost against China’s Liu Yang in 69 kg semifinal.



