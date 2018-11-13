WWE Raw Results: Braun Strowman wreaks havoc in Survivor Series go home show
Braun Strowman would receive a match against Corbin where he could pick the stipulation and Baron Corbin was forced to sign a waiver absolving Strowman of the damage after WWE Survivor Series.
Braun Strowman held WWE Raw hostage at the start of the show but thanks to some shrewd negotiating by commissioner Stephanie McMahon, the “Monster Among Men’ was able to reach an agreement.
According to the agreement, Strowman would receive a match against Baron Corbin where he could pick the stipulation and Corbin was forced to sign a waiver absolving Strowman of the damage. He will also get a rematch with Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title.
The other major storyline of the show also got a bit interesting as Dean Ambrose formally severed all ties with The Shield as he burnt his jacket following an in-ring interview by fellow member Seth Rollins.
WWE Survivor Series also played a big role in the go home show as Finn Balor and Bobby Lashley became the latest member of the RAW team. In the women’s division, Ronda Rousey gave an impassionate promo about beating Becky Lynch on Sunday before Lynch led an attack on the Raw Women’s division.
Here are the complete WWE Raw Results -
Ronda Rousey crashed Stephanie McMahon and Braun Strowman’s negotiation
Tamina def. Ember Moon
Dean Ambrose burned his Shield vest while Seth Rollins gave an in-ring interview
Finn Balor def. Dolph Ziggler; Stephanie McMahon named Balor to the Raw Men’s Survivor Series team
Natalya attacked Ruby Riott
Bobby Roode & Chad Gable won a Tag Team Battle Royal to determine the captain of Raw’s Survivor Series team
Jinder Mahal confronted Universal Champion Brock Lesnar
Bobby Lashley def. Elias via Count-out to become the final member of the Raw Men’s Survivor Series team
SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch led an attack on the Raw Women’s division
