WWE SmackDown Live results and recap: Kevin Owens continues to torment Shane McMahon

After the epic Raw Reunion episode last night, WWE returned to its normal scheme of things with their build towards SummerSlam. All the loose ends were tied by the company as several matches were announced for the biggest party of the summer. It was reportedly the first episode of Eric Bischoff’s reign as the head of creative on SmackDown Live. So how well did Bischoff do, let’s find out:-

Corey Graves and Byron Saxton were missing from the commentary team, so Xavier Woods and Big E joined Tom Phillips and David Otunga on the team. Shane McMahon kicked off the show and accepted Kevin Owens challenge (KO will quit if he loses) for a match at SummerSlam. When Owens continued to berate him, Shane booked a match between Kevin and Roman Reigns for the main event.

WWE’s renewed push for Shinsuke Nakamura continued as he battled Apollo Crews in a non-title match. The new Intercontinental champion was dominated by Crew throughout the match. Apollo displayed his credentials with several top-notch maneuvers to rattle Nakamura. Crews even delivered an Olympic Slam for a near-fall. But he ended up on the losing side when a missed standing moonsault led to a Kinshasa from Nakamura. The Artist continued to punish Crews even after winning the match.

The Miz had a very special guest on Miz TV this week. It was none other than Shawn Michaels. The Miz asked if Michaels also felt that episodes like Raw Reunion took away opportunities from younger superstars.HBK admitted that he had earlier felt like this in his younger days but coming to shows like these now are really fun. This prompted Dolph Ziggler to come out and start criticizing Michaels.He even commented on Michaels return to the ring at Super ShowDown and called it embarrassing. HBK hit back with a nasty line saying, ‘ it is not as much embarrassment as working an entire career just to be known as a second-rate Shawn Michaels.’

A scuffle ensued soon as Ziggler knocked down Shawn Michaels with a Superkick. Now things are getting interesting.

Ember Moon showed some fire in her segment with Charlotte Flair and Bayley. A distraction from Bayley caused Ember to pick up a win over Charlotte. But Moon showed some killer instinct as he threw the SmackDown Women’s champion back into the ring and Bayley got a big boot from Charlotte. Not finished, Ember Moon hit an Eclipse on both Charlotte and Bayley.

WWE needed to find a new challenger for Kofi Kingston and they found one in Randy Orton. There was a ready-made storyline for them as in 2009, it was because of Orton that Kofi’s push was stalled. Now they are using it in 2019 to kickstart a rivalry between the two. They had a wonderful back and forth where they argued about the past before Kofi challenged The Viper to a match at SummerSlam. Randy promised that Kofi’s fairytale run will be ended with a RKO at SummerSlam.

Kofi then faced Samoa Joe in a match, which like most of Joe’s matches end in his back on the mat. The Samoan Submission Machine dominated the match but as Kofi was getting back in the fight, Orton tried an RKO on him. Kofi dodged but Samoa Joe was the one to take the finisher. Kingston then hit a Trouble in Paradise to send a message of his own to his SummerSlam opponent.

Finn Balor returned to SmackDown Live and talked about his attack by Bray Wyatt’s The Fiend persona. Balor vowed to not get scared by him while reminding that he had earlier also faced Wyatt. Bray appeared on the titantron in the latest edition of The Firefly Funhouse, warning Balor that Fiend doesn’t like him. Wyatt then accepts the challenge laid out by Balor for a match at SummerSlam.

It is time for the main event of the night as Roman Reigns faced Kevin Owens with Drew McIntyre as special referee, Shane McMahon serving as the guest ring announcer and Elias as guest timekeeper. The match ended as soon as it started as both the babyfaces attacked McIntyre midway through. The heels got the upperhand and started beating down both Owens and Reigns. But Owens threw Shane McMahon into the barricade before laying out the other superstars.

Reigns Shane with a Superman Punch, and Owens finished it off with another stunner to the cheers of the crowd.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 13:58 IST