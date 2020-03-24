e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / WWE WrestleMania 36: The Undertaker vs AJ Styles to be a ‘Boneyard’ match

WWE WrestleMania 36: The Undertaker vs AJ Styles to be a ‘Boneyard’ match

A contract was signed last week where Undertaker destroyed Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. However, on this week’s Monday Night Raw, AJ Styles did not miss another chance to take a dig at Undertaker.

other-sports Updated: Mar 24, 2020 18:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The Undertaker (L) and AJ Styles.
The Undertaker (L) and AJ Styles.(Twitter)
         

AJ Styles has been going after The Undertaker for the past few weeks in the build-up to their eventual clash at WWE WrestleMania 36. This comes after The Undertaker interfered in Styles’ match with Aleister Black at Elimination Chamber. Undertaker chokeslammed Styles before the ‘Phenomenal One’ was hit with a Black Mass by Aleister. This resulted in Styles’ taking it personally and went after Undertaker’s wife Michelle McCool.

A contract was signed last week where Undertaker destroyed Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. However, on this week’s Monday Night Raw, AJ Styles did not miss another chance to take a dig at Undertaker.

Styles wants to claim Undertaker’s soul and even claimed that he wore maternity pants last week. This is what Undertaker looked like:-

Styles continued to land insults on Undertaker and took exception to Undertaker’s photos with his wife. It feels as if the only way WWE is thinking of building this massive match is by making it personal. The insults regarding his age and wrestling ability might resonate with the fans but there are constraints placed on the build-up due to the extreme circumstances.

However, this one promo would surely excite the fans for Undertaker’s next appearance where Styles said-

“I don’t want the Mark Calloway that is posting selfies on Twitter. I want The Undertaker of yesteryear. That’s who I want. And he is nowhere to be found.” Styles then changed their WrestleMania match to a “boneyard match.”

A Boneyard match?

Not sure what that means or what kind of stipulations will be there. But maybe things will be clearer in a few days.

WWE is taping the WrestleMania 36 on Wednesday and Thursday, which will take place inside the Performance Center. But how will a Boneyard match take place inside the empty Performance center? We’ll find out soon.

top news
Covid-19 LIVE: 21-day curfew like lockdown in entire nation, says PM
Covid-19 LIVE: 21-day curfew like lockdown in entire nation, says PM
Hantavirus kills man in China, 32 co-passengers in bus being tested
Hantavirus kills man in China, 32 co-passengers in bus being tested
2020 Tokyo Olympics officially postponed by a year over Coronavirus
2020 Tokyo Olympics officially postponed by a year over Coronavirus
Bihar Board 12th results declared, 80.44% students pass
Bihar Board 12th results declared, 80.44% students pass
From income tax returns to ATM withdrawals: 10 announcements by FM Sitharaman
From income tax returns to ATM withdrawals: 10 announcements by FM Sitharaman
Covid-19: Sale of non-essential items temporarily halted on Amazon India
Covid-19: Sale of non-essential items temporarily halted on Amazon India
IPL 2020: Sourav Ganguly provides update on tournament’s future
IPL 2020: Sourav Ganguly provides update on tournament’s future
For a change, car makers urge you to stay parked to stay safe
For a change, car makers urge you to stay parked to stay safe
trending topics
Bihar Board 12th Result 2020Coronavirus Live UpdatesBSEB Bihar Board 12th result 2020 LIVECoronavirus LockdownBSEB 12th result 2020Today SensexCoronavirus updateCovid-19 crisisTopper List Bihar Board 12th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports