Bihar State Disaster Management Authority workshop talks of better disaster preparedness

The Bihar State Disaster Management Authority (BSDMA) on Friday called upon officials to prepare an efficient strategy to deal with emergency situations and minimise the risk to lives and property.

Lakshmeshwar Rai, minister, disaster management, said, “Our government is conscious about disaster-prone regions. In recent years, the government has always stood up for flood victims and tried to provide the best possible rehabilitation.

“Now we need to focus on preparedness and advance planning for dealing with an emergency situation after a disaster. There are so many countries that face disaster every day and rebuild themselves the next day. So why can’t we deal with seasonal and predicable disasters?”

Elaborating on the significance of the workshop, Vyasji , vice-chairman of BSDMA, said, “Our country’s disaster rehabilitation approach is sensitive and compassionate. We value the life of humans as well as livestock as human’s livelihood is dependent on them. Disaster management is not confined to the rehabilitation of victims but also requires resettlement of society.”

The department had introduced ‘Safe Saturday’ to develop risk resilience among school children. This is a weekly training programme focusing on the measures and practices to deal with the disasters school children could face while coming to school from home or vice versa.

Dr UK Mishra, member, BSDMA, said, “A disaster affected region may get geographically revamped but the impact on the heart and mind of the victims persists for a prolonged period of time. Even after rehabilitation, families of victims remain under the effect of the losses. Though the government is working to build a better Bihar, we need to find a permanent solution so that next generations do not live under the fear and destruction of disaster.”

UNICEF programme officer Banku Bihari said, “Bihar is prone to almost all kinds of disasters... Last year, 21 districts covering around the lives of 1.7 crore people were affected by floods. There is a tremendous need for planning and preparedness.”

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 13:13 IST