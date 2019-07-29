Rivers maintain receding trend across flood-hit Bihar

The flood situation in Bihar eased on Sunday, with major rivers showing a receding trend.

Altogether 11 districts, including Araria, Kishanganj, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Supaul, Darbhanga, Purnia, Madhubani, East Champaran, Saharsa and Muzaffarpur, have been hit by floods, affecting about 86 lakh people in 111 blocks. The state government has set up 199 relief camps, where 1,16,653 people are taking shelter.

The death toll owing to floods, till Saturday evening, had reached 127.

Central Water Commission officials said water was flowing in some rivers above the danger mark, but they would maintain a receding trend. They said the water was flowing below the danger mark in rivers Ghagra, Gandak, Kamla Balan and Kosi.Water was flowing above the danger mark in Budhi Gandak, Bagmati, Adhwara group of rivers, Mahananda and Parman rivers, but is expected to fall in the next 12 hours.

The 11 flood-hit districts received a moderate rainfall of about 5 mm in the last 24 hours.

It is expected that the floodwater would further recede, as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate rainfall in flood affected districts in the next five days.

Meanwhile, owing to floods, train movement on Darbhanga-Samastipur section of East Central Railway (ECR) has been hit.

ECR chief public relations officer Rajesh Kumar said 13 trains, including passenger and express, have been cancelled, owing to overtopping of railway tracks at different places. He said routes of 15 trains have also been changed. Besides, nine trains would be short terminated.

