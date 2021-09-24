Ahead of Biden meeting, here's a look at PM Modi's US visit so far
Upon his arrival to the US on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted several crucial meetings to bolster India's partnership with America.
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 24, 2021 11:38 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day visit to the United States, has had a packed schedule. Upon his arrival to the US on Wednesday, Modi conducted several crucial meetings to bolster India's partnership with America.
On Thursday, he interacted with top American CEOs and business leaders, two of whom are of Indian origin- Shantanu Narayen from Adobe and Vivek Lall from General Atomics.
PM Modi then met US vice president Kamala Harris on Thursday and also met prime ministers of Australia and Japan ahead of the Quad summit on Friday.
Now, all eyes are on Modi’s meeting with US President Joe Biden and the two leaders are expected to hold talks on a range of bilateral issues, including the current situation in Afghanistan. And on Saturday, Modi will address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.