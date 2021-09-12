Ami Patel: On shiny, sustainable clothing
- Can a bride be sustainable? And can anyone carry of glitter? The celebrity fashion stylist answers…
A Sustainable Bride
How can I be a bride who stands for sustainability?
—Isheeta, Via email
Sustainability is undoubtedly the need of the hour today! Being a bride and willing to contribute towards sustainable and responsible fashion is a great deal. Here are some ways to achieve it:
1. Rev up your mother’s old lehenga by giving it a contemporary look, while keeping its essence alive! Get the choli stitched in a very modern silhouette.
2. Bridal rental shops as well as online platforms like Flyrobe offer wear-and-return bridal attire.
3. Some thrift and vintage shops deal in excellent quality pre-loved clothes.
4. Look for bridal lehenga-cholis and sarees made of sustainable, pure fabrics and natural fabrics.
Shine on!
I feel I can’t do shimmery, glittery, shiny clothes, though my friends insist I should have some bling in my outfits on night outs. How can I add just a dash of bling to my outfit?
—Alisha, Via Instagram
Bling can be incorporated in a multitude of ways:
1. A shimmery party blouse.
2. A sequinned bustier/tank top.
3. A glistening statement hair band.
4. Diamond/rhinestone dangling earrings.
5. Glitter sparkles on shorts.
6. A statement glittery/shimmery party clutch.
7. Statement glittery sneakers or pumps.
Ami Patel is a celebrity fashion stylist, image consultant and faculty with the Art of Living