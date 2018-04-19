IPL 2018: Chris Gayle century sees Kings XI Punjab beat Sunrisers Hyderabad
Apr 19, 2018 23:56 IST
/
Chris Gayle’s century saw Kings XI Punjab beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 15 runs in their IPL 2018 game in Mohali on Thursday. (HT Photo)
/
KL Rahul and Chris Gayle started the game solidly. (IPL)
/
However, Chris Gayle continued the assault even after Rahul was dismissed. (IPL)
/
Chris Gayle batted on and eventually reached his half century. (ht photo)
/
Chris Gayle didn’t stop there and went on to notch up the first 100 of the IPL 2018. (HT photo)
/
Chris Gayle celebrated his hundred by paying tribute to his daughter. His century saw KXIP post 193/3 in 20 overs. (ht photo)
/
Sunrisers Hyderabad's chase got off to a poor start as Shikhar Dhawan was retired hurt in the first over itself. (PTI)
/
Kane Williamson played well and at one point looked like he could post a challenge to the formidable target, scoring a half-century. (IPL)
/
Manish Pandey also played a vital knock as he scored a 50 of his own. (IPL)
/
Kane Williamson’s 50 came at a crucial time but Sunrisers’ were always behind the asking rate. (IPL)
/