IPL 2018: Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Daredevils in rain-curtailed affair
Apr 12, 2018 01:17 IST
Rajasthan Royals won by 10 runs courtesy of DLS in their Indian Premier League 2018 encounter against Delhi Daredevils at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday. (IPL)
Delhi Daredevils had won the toss and elected to field. (IPL)
The visitors struck early as Rajasthan Royals lost two quick wickets. (IPL)
Sanju Samson took charge and hit a crucial 37 for Rajasthan. (IPL)
Skipper Ajinkya Rahane scored 45 off 40 balls. (IPL)
However, rain interreupted plan when Rajasthan were 153/5 in 17.5 overs. (IPL)
Delhi were set a target of 71 from 6 overs, but the visitors struggled to put up the runs. (IPL)
Rajasthan eventually cruised to a comfortable 10 run win through DLS. (IPL)
about the galleryRajasthan Royals’ first Indian Premier League (IPL) game in Jaipur after a two-year ban promised much on Wednesday. The rain gods, however, had some other plans. Heavy rain lashed the Rajasthan city as the IPL match became a curtailed affair. The home fans, however, had something to cheer about as their team clinched the game by 10 runs (D/L). The Royals were 153 for five in 17.5 overs when rain stopped play. The match resumed just before midnight with Delhi Daredevils being set a revised target of 71 runs from six overs. The visitors could manage only 60/4 and lost their second straight match.