IPL 2018: Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Daredevils in rain-curtailed affair

Rajasthan Royals’ first Indian Premier League (IPL) game in Jaipur after a two-year ban promised much on Wednesday. The rain gods, however, had some other plans. Heavy rain lashed the Rajasthan city as the IPL match became a curtailed affair. The home fans, however, had something to cheer about as their team clinched the game by 10 runs (D/L). The Royals were 153 for five in 17.5 overs when rain stopped play. The match resumed just before midnight with Delhi Daredevils being set a revised target of 71 runs from six overs. The visitors could manage only 60/4 and lost their second straight match.