IPL 2018: Sunrisers Hyderabad clinch last ball thriller vs Mumbai Indians
Apr 13, 2018 00:09 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrate their win against Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. (IPL)
Kane Williamson of the Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and chose to field first against Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians. (IPL)
Siddharth Kaul of the Sunrisers Hyderabad took two early wickets to rattle Mumbai Indians. (IPL)
Shakib Al Hasan took the important wicket of Krunal Pandya to shock Mumbai Indians, who managed 147/8 in 20 overs. (IPL)
A cheerleader performs during match seven of the Indian Premier League 2018 (IPL 2018). (IPL)
Shikhar Dhawan gave Sunrisers Hyderabad a great start in the 148-run chase. (IPL)
Dhawan and fellow opener Wriddhiman Saha were involved in a 62-run stand. (IPL)
Mayank Markande took 4/23 to give Mumbai Indians a great chance to win the match. (IPL)
After Mayank Markande’s onslaught, Mumbai Indians bowled tightly and took the match to the wire. (IPL)
Jasprit Bumrah of the Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Rashid Khan of the Sunrisers Hyderabad. (IPL)
Mustafizur Rahman bowled miserly in the death over as SRH needed 11 off six ball. (IPL)
Finally, Deepak Hooda and Billy Stanlake kept their cool to take SRH home. (IPL)
about the gallerySunrisers Hyderabad faced some stiff resistance from the Mumbai Indians but they held their nerve to register a thrilling one-wicket win in the Indian Premier League contest at Uppal.