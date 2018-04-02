Kings XI Punjab’s preparations underway for IPL 2018 season
Apr 02, 2018 21:05 IST
/
Yuvraj Singh bats during a Kings XI Punjab practice session in Mohali. (Ravi Kumar/HT Photo)
/
Brad Hodge (L), KXIP head coach, and Venkatesh Prasad, the bowling coach, oversee proceedings during a training session. (Ravi Kumar/HT Photo)
/
Mohit Sharma bowls during a practice session in Mohali. (Ravi Kumar/HT Photo)
/
Yuvraj Singh (L) watches on alongside Brad Hodge as teammates prepare at the nets. (Ravi Kumar/HT Photo)
/
KXIP are hoping to end their IPL title drought this season, having never won the title previously. (Ravi Kumar/HT Photo)
/
KXIP missed out on playoffs last season after an underwhelming campaign. (twitter/lionsdenkxip)
/