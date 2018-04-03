South Africa give Morne Morkel perfect farewell with thumping win over Australia
Apr 03, 2018 16:14 IST
South Africa's Morne Morkel celebrates with the trophy and team mates after winning the four-match Test series against Australia in Johannesburg on Tuesday. (REUTERS)
This was Morne Morkel’s final ever Test match, as he retired with a memorable series win over the Aussies. (REUTERS)
After losing the opening Test, South Africa bounced back to win the last three matches of the controversy-ridden series to win 3-1. (AFP)
The final day of the fourth Test began with South Africa needing seven wickets to win. Vernon Philander gave the hosts the perfect start with quick wickets. (REUTERS)
Australian wickets continued to tumble with Philander picking six wickets to hand his side victory. (AFP)
South Africa eventually won the Test by 492 runs. (AFP)
With the win, the controversial series, which was marred by a number of controversies including the ball-tampering scandal, has come to an end. (AFP)
