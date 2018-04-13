India: Today’s news in pictures
Apr 13, 2018 17:48 IST
Congress president Rahul Gandhi led a “silent march” in Delhi on Thursday night to protest the gang rape and murder of a child in Jammu and Kashmir and a teenager’s allegation of rape against a Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker in Uttar Pradesh. (Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
Priyanka Gandhi, joined her brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi to protest Unnao and Kathura rapes at India Gate. She was heard telling the crowd to respect the cause for which they gathered at the India Gate. She also appealed to the crowd to keep calm and march silently. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
The Allahabad high court directed CBI to arrest Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker charged with raping a 17-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao last year. (Subhankar Chakraborty / HT File)
Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal during an indefinite hunger strike against Unnao and Kathua rape incident near Rajghat, New Delhi. (Mohd Zakir / HT Photo)
Bajrang Punia celebrates after defeating Wales’ Kane Charig to win gold in men's freestyle 65 kg wrestling event, at the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast. Anish Bhanwala, also won a gold medal in the 25m rapid fire pistol final, and has become India’s youngest ever gold medallist at the Commonwealth Games. (Manvender Vashist / PTI)
A relative of MDMK chief Vaiko (R) attempted self immolation on Friday as protests continued in Tamil Nadu over the non-formation of the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) for sharing river water with Karnataka. (PTI File)
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), a separatist conglomerate, called for protests after the Friday prayers against the death of four civilians during a gunfight in Kulgam district on Wednesday. One soldier was also killed in the encounter. (PTI File)
