 India: Today’s news in pictures | india-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 03, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

India: Today’s news in pictures

Apr 03, 2018 16:57 IST
about the gallery
India news in pictures -- a round-up of today’s top news across the country from PM Narendra Modi announing an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for each of the families of 39 workers killed in Iraq to Supreme Court refusing to stay its order on Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

latest photogalleries

featured photos