India: Today’s news in pictures
Apr 03, 2018 16:57 IST
/
Beena Devi (C), is held by relatives as she reacts after seeing the casket containing the remains of her son Aman Kumar, who was among the Indian construction workers killed by the Islamic State in Iraq. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for each of the families of 39 workers killed by the Islamic State in Iraq. (Shyam Sharma / HT Photo)
/
Congress MPs from Punjab raise slogans and display placards from the porch of Parliament house demanding compensation for the victims of Mosul (Iraq) during the ongoing budget session, in New Delhi. (Arvind Yadav / HT Photo)
/
Members of the Dalit community stage a protest during ‘Bharat Bandh’ against Supreme Court judgement at Connaught place in New Delhi on Monday. The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to stay its order on Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The top court asked all parties to submit detailed report within two days and the matter will be heard after 10 days. (Arvind Yadav / HT File)
/
The Supreme Court agreed to hear the Centre’s plea seeking clarification on the February 16 verdict regarding setting up a Cauvery management scheme in the river water sharing dispute. Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK leaders, including CM Edapaddi Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam, launched a hunger strike in Chennai giving a boost to the protest over the Centre’s delay in setting up a Cauvery Management Board (CMB). (Arvind Yadav / HT File)
/
The Delhi High Court acquitted chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders in a criminal defamation case filed by Union finance minister Arun Jaitley. The court had earlier allowed their joint plea to settle the matter. (Sonu Mehta / HT File)
/
Union finance minister and re-elected Rajya Sabha member Arun Jaitley was once again appointed as the Leader of Rajya Sabha, returning to the post he was first given in June 2014. (Sushil Kumar / HT File)
/
Five persons accused in the SSC paper leak case were arrested by the Special Investigation Unit Darya Ganj, Delhi Police Unit. The HRD ministry’s secretary Anil Swarup said that, the CBSE will not conduct a retest of the Class 10 mathematics exams. (Vipin Kumar / HT Photo)
/
Members of the Kashmir Economic Alliance shout anti-Indian slogans during a protest against recent killings on the second day of a strike called by Kashmiri separatists in Srinagar. Authorities on April 2 shut schools and blocked internet services in Kashmir, after a weekend of protests and gunbattles left 20 dead and 200 injured -- including many civilians with damaged eyesight. (Tauseef Mustafa / AFP)
/
The trial run of the first container train between India and Bangladesh was flagged off on Tuesday. The inaugural train was loaded with 60 containers, mainly carrying de-oiled cake which serves as a raw material for animal feed. It was flagged off from the terminus of the Container Corporation of India (Concor), near Majherhat station in Kolkata. (PTI)
about the galleryIndia news in pictures -- a round-up of today’s top news across the country from PM Narendra Modi announing an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for each of the families of 39 workers killed in Iraq to Supreme Court refusing to stay its order on Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.