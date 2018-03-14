Photos: Delhi Metro Pink Line connecting DU’s north-south campuses opens today
Mar 14, 2018 12:48 IST
The over 20 km-long Majlis Park-Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus section of Delhi Metro’s Pink Line is set to open to the public from Wednesday evening. This new corridor, will also for the first time, connect the north and south campuses of the Delhi University, on the metro network, with a commute of 40 minutes. (Anushree Fadnavis / HT Photo)
A view of the Durgabhai Deshmukh South Campus metro station entrance. The stretch between Majlis Park and Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus is part of a longer 58.9-km “ring corridor”, which will become the longest metro line in the country, when completed. (Burhaan Kinu / HT Photo)
The new corridor is slated to be formally flagged off by Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs (Independent Charge) Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday from Metro Bhawan while services for the public will run by 6pm. (Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
Ticket vending machines are seen at the South Campus metro station. According to an official, a ticket from Vishwavidyalaya to Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus will cost Rs 50 while a journey from Majlis Park to South Campus will be charged at Rs 40. (Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
Similar to the recently inaugurated Magenta Line, the Pink Line will also have driverless technology. It will become the second Delhi Metro corridor to be operated using the Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling technology which facilitates movement of trains with a frequency of 90 to 100 seconds. (Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
An inside view of a metro coach in the Pink Line. Once fully operational it will connect all six lines of DMRC and with a total of 10 interchange stations, it is expected to ease the load from existing stations connecting routes. (Burhaan Kinu / HT Photo)
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which provides security for Delhi Metro, said that it has enough personnel to provide security to the upcoming Metro stations. “We have around 9,000 personnel for Metro security and demand for another 5,000 personnel is pending with the Ministry for Home Affairs,” said Raghubir Lal, DIG (Metro). (Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
A view of the Netaji Subhash Place station which has been decorated with several pieces of art and a total 36 panels, showing different paintings, have been installed at the platform and concourse level. Another unique feature of this station is that it is the only “semi underground” station in Delhi. (Anushree Fadnavis / HT Photo)
A view of Rajouri Garden station (Blue Line) in New Delhi which is one of the four interchanges on the Pink Line stretch opening Wednesday. The others being, Netaji Subhash Place (Red Line), Azadpur station (Yellow Line) and South Campus. (Anushree Fadnavis / HT Photo)
While the Delhi Metro will have a 250-km long network Wednesday onwards, it is scheduled to reach a 350-km operational length by year-end, positioning it among the top five Metro networks in the world. (Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
