Photos: Free Run Gaza hop, flip and scale through Delhi on a parkour tour

about the gallery

Free Run Gaza is a parkour and free runner's group of young Palestinians based in Amman, Jordan. Using athletics and sports as a means of engaging young Palestinians and raising awareness of the conflict that defines their lives, the group presents those living in the besieged territories with an alternative non-violent form of expression. On a recent visit to India, HT Photographer Burhaan Kinu tracked a few of the group’s members as they scaled and jumped through Delhi on a tour testing the city’s parkour potential.