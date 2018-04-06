 Photos: Free Run Gaza hop, flip and scale through Delhi on a parkour tour | india-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Photos: Free Run Gaza hop, flip and scale through Delhi on a parkour tour

Apr 06, 2018 12:17 IST
Free Run Gaza is a parkour and free runner's group of young Palestinians based in Amman, Jordan. Using athletics and sports as a means of engaging young Palestinians and raising awareness of the conflict that defines their lives, the group presents those living in the besieged territories with an alternative non-violent form of expression. On a recent visit to India, HT Photographer Burhaan Kinu tracked a few of the group’s members as they scaled and jumped through Delhi on a tour testing the city’s parkour potential.

