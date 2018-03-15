 Photos: In Ladakh’s Ulley valley, the snow leopard settles in | india-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Mar 15, 2018-Thursday
Photos: In Ladakh’s Ulley valley, the snow leopard settles in

Mar 15, 2018 15:37 IST
As the Jammu & Kashmir forest officials prepare to begin an estimation of the number of snow leopards in Ladakh next month, HT photographer Pratik Chorge visits Ladakh's Ulley valley to spot the elusive grey ghost. Courtesy a program started by UNESCO, the Mountain Institute and the Snow Leopard Conservancy, with specialized help from Panthera—there has been an instrumental change in the attitude of the local communities towards the wild animal.

