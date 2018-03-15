Photos: In Ladakh’s Ulley valley, the snow leopard settles in
A male snow leopard is seen perched on a rocky, mountain patch in the terrain near the Saspochey village, which is ahead of Ulley valley, Ladakh. The villagers in Ladakh face not just the harsh terrain and weather, but also constant conflict with snow leopards that take away their livestock. Though, over the years, profitable homestays that lure tourists to come and spot snow leopards, have increased income. Today, they consider the snow leopards a tourism resource. (Pratik Chorge / HT Photo)
A long view of the Saspochey village in Leh, India. Saspochey village, with a population of 214, is Khalsi sub district’s second least populous village. A little ahead of Ulley valley, this is a popular location for spotters of snow leopards. (Pratik Chorge / HT Photo)
An inside view of a Himalayan home stay at Ulley village in Leh. Guests savor local rarities and get familiarized with traditional crafted works, for example, cover weaving. The income generated is utilized by the family to counterbalance the loss of livestock to snow leopards. (Pratik Chorge / HT Photo)
The scenic terrain of Ulley valley attracts several photographs and spotters each year. Seen here are a few of them, waiting for their chance to spot the snow leopard.The number of snow leopards in the Ladakh region has been estimated at 300-400. (Pratik Chorge / HT Photo)
Sonam, a senior spotter scans the mountains for the snow leopard with his spotting scope. (Pratik Chorge / HT Photo)
The Ulley village covered in fresh snowfall. There are just seven homes in Ulley, and until about 12 years ago, farming and livestock-rearing were the primary occupations. (Pratik Chorge / HT Photo)
Urials are also common in the valley, especially near Saspochey. From being on the verge of extinction a few decades ago, when barely a hundred grazed on the banks of the Indus and Shyok rivers in the cold desert region of Ladakh, the numbers have risen. (Pratik Chorge / HT Photo)
At 4,050m, Ulley village, nestled in the snow-capped mountains of the Ladakh range is now a proud host to the grey ghost. (Pratik Chorge / HT Photo)
about the galleryAs the Jammu & Kashmir forest officials prepare to begin an estimation of the number of snow leopards in Ladakh next month, HT photographer Pratik Chorge visits Ladakh's Ulley valley to spot the elusive grey ghost. Courtesy a program started by UNESCO, the Mountain Institute and the Snow Leopard Conservancy, with specialized help from Panthera—there has been an instrumental change in the attitude of the local communities towards the wild animal.