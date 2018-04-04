Photos: Residents displaced by Asansol violence find shelter at barebones camp
Apr 04, 2018 12:56 IST
Maulana Imdadul Rashidi, imam of Noorani Masjid, Asansol lost his teenage son to clashes that broke out over Ram Navami processions. Rashidi called on local Muslims against retaliating and also decided to not name any suspect before police, fearing innocent people might get arrested. A week later, hundreds of riot victims, their houses gutted or ransacked, are now living in a refugee camp on the outskirts of Asansol. (Samir Jana / HT Photo)
Shrouded with uncertainty, the victims do not know when they will be able to return to their home. The settlers are from mostly from Ram Krishna Dangal Para, Gosain Para, Baba Talav, Thakur Para areas. (Samir Jana / HT Photo)
Accompanied by party leaders and supporters, a team of BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain, MP Roopa Ganguly (C-right), Om Prakash Mathur and Vishnu Dayal Ram visited violence-hit Asansol and the relief camp on Sunday. (Samir Jana / HT Photo)
Dasarath Paswan of Gosaindanga is among the displaced hundreds now living at the New Colony camp in Asansol. Still concerned for their safety, young locals patrol the camp once it’s dark. (Samir Jana / HT Photo)
Housed in what are meant to be BPL quarters in New Colony; the four under construction buildings turned into a relief camp neither have kitchens nor bathrooms, just spaces meant for shared facilities by occupants of the two rooms on each floor. (Samir Jana / HT Photo)
Leaving with little in tow, camp residents have been relying for food on a community kitchen run with the help of locals. (Samir Jana / HT Photo)
Other help in the form of medicines and clothing has also come in through pooled efforts by local residents. (Samir Jana / HT Photo)
With the buildings that house them still under construction and lacking amenities, men, women and children have had to resort to a local canal for bathing and relieving themselves. (Samir Jana / HT Photo)
about the galleryHundreds of victims of violence in Asansol, West Bengal over Ram Navami processions are now living in a refugee camp formed at a construction site with buildings that lack kitchens or bathrooms on the city’s outskirts. Relying on local efforts for food, medical aid and safety, the residents at this camp await official support or sign of being able to return to their ransacked homes.