 Photos: Residents displaced by Asansol violence find shelter at barebones camp | india-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 04, 2018-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Photos: Residents displaced by Asansol violence find shelter at barebones camp

Apr 04, 2018 12:56 IST
about the gallery
Hundreds of victims of violence in Asansol, West Bengal over Ram Navami processions are now living in a refugee camp formed at a construction site with buildings that lack kitchens or bathrooms on the city’s outskirts. Relying on local efforts for food, medical aid and safety, the residents at this camp await official support or sign of being able to return to their ransacked homes.

latest photogalleries

featured photos