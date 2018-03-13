 Photos: Promised jobs, Northeast women face identity theft and trafficking | india-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 13, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Photos: Promised jobs, Northeast women face identity theft and trafficking

Mar 13, 2018 13:36 IST
about the gallery
Girls from Manipur and Mizoram are being lured by agents to work in Southeast Asian countries. Transiting through Myanmar, all proof of their Indian identities is taken away as they're moved across the border, leaving their families with no possibility to trace them and making returning home difficult. Despite this, the majority of cases continue to go unreported in despair or under stigma.

latest photogalleries

featured photos