Photos: Meerut’s brass instrument makers contend with time’s changing tune

Mar 20, 2018 09:51 IST
A small, nondescript neighbourhood in Meerut provides 95% of brass instruments to wedding bands across the country — from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. However, this decades-old business has been on a downward trend as almost half of the 100 units that were operating in Meerut's Jali Kothi neighbourhood have closed down in recent years and those still around rue a lack of government aid in preserving the industry along with dwindling demand from a changing clientele.

