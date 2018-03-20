Photos: Meerut’s brass instrument makers contend with time’s changing tune

about the gallery

A small, nondescript neighbourhood in Meerut provides 95% of brass instruments to wedding bands across the country — from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. However, this decades-old business has been on a downward trend as almost half of the 100 units that were operating in Meerut's Jali Kothi neighbourhood have closed down in recent years and those still around rue a lack of government aid in preserving the industry along with dwindling demand from a changing clientele.