International Women’s Day: A life of harsh reality and struggle
Mar 08, 2018 18:52 IST
A women working in a brick kiln located near Pirangut in Pune. Women along with their husbands toil at the unit from 3 am to 6 pm, and eagerly wait for a one-hour break they get for lunch at noon. They migrate from other places to labour at the unit from October to June, as the kiln is shut during the monsoon. When these workers are not working in kilns, they are often working in agricultural fields at their native places. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
According to the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), at least 10 million people work in kilns even as there are no official figures for the number of people employed to cut, shape and bake clay-fired bricks, mostly by hand, in tens of thousands of brick kilns in India. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
The women brick-kiln workers are often the invisible labourers who have to fight for their rights. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
As most of the women labourers are migrants and illiterate, they are exploited and poorly paid. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
Many of the women workers are migrants and live near the brick kilns with little access to proper food or nutrition, healthcare and medical facilities. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
As the brick industry is one of the unorganised industries in India, women workers do not get the status which the men enjoy. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
