In pics: Grieving family members of Indians killed in Iraq
Mar 20, 2018 21:00 IST
Family members mourn the death of Gurcharan Singh at Jalal Usma village near Amritsar, following confirmation by external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj that he had been killed in Iraq. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
Ranjit Kaur and Balkar Singh, parents of Jatinder Singh and residents of Sialka village in Amritsar, were overcome with grief, following confirmation by external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj that he had been killed in Iraq. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
Seema (left), her sons Karan (centre) and Arjun and her mother in-law Jeeto (right) react following confirmation by external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj that her husband Sonu had been killed in Iraq. The family lives in Chawinda Devi village, some 22 kilometres from Amritsar. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
Family members of Gobinder Singh, a native of Murar village of Kapurthala district, mourn his death following confirmation by Sushma Swaraj that he had been killed in Iraq. The sole breadwinner of the family, Gobinder went to work in a construction company in Iraq in 2013 to shore up his domestic finances after taking a loan of Rs 1.5 lakh. (HT Photo)
Raj Rani (centre) and her relatives react following confirmation by Sushma Swaraj that her husband Pritpal Sharma had been killed in Iraq. Sharma, a resident of Dhuri (Sangrur), had left his wife and two children, Neeraj Sharma, now 28, and Diksha, 18, to work in Iraq seven years ago (HT Photo)
