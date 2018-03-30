Photos: A bittersweet return home to ISIS free Mosul

about the gallery

When Mohammed Saleh Ahmad and his family left their Mosul home, fleeing the US-led coalition offensive against the Islamic State in March 2017 they hadn’t thought that just a year later, returning home would be a reality. But with the ouster of the Islamic State, going back turned out to be a bittersweet experience for the Ahmad family, leaving behind once more friends and like-minded survivors that made life bearable in the Hammam al-Alil refugee camp, and returning to a Mosul that is a shadow of itself.