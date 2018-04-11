 Photos | Cycling in Jeddah: Saudi women embrace social reform | world-news | photos | Hindustan Times
The sight of women cycling publicly in deeply conservative Saudi Arabia wasn’t something plausible just a few years ago. But as Mohammed Bin Salman, the kingdom’s crown prince pushes liberal reforms; small changes are trickling down to the lives of Saudi women. Amirah al-Turkistani, a graphic design lecturer at Jeddah International College, lends a view into the changing lives of Saudi women walking in step with change and the opportunities coming their way, but also tackling lingering conservatism, male guardianship and tribal customs.

