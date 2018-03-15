Photos: Greek ports on edge as more migrants try sneaking into Italy

about the gallery

Migrants bolt across a street, clambering over a fence into the Greek port at Patras, scouting around for trucks to stow away in. Dozens of Afghans and Pakistanis hiding in disused factories, attempt scaling a 2-km stretch of fence daily, playing cat-and-mouse with police officers and the Greek coast guard, who push them back as they try to smuggle themselves onto ferries hoping to get to Italy. With the closure of land borders for migrants in 2016, many have chosen the sneak themselves as cargo on unsuspecting trucks rather than take perilous journeys in boats.