Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba: Desai on fire, U Mumba lead 20-18 at half-time
Catch all the action of the second match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 between Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba through our live updates.
21:46 hrs IST
Half-time
21:41 hrs IST
All-out
21: 38 hrs IST
Desai on fire
21:33 hrs IST
Time-out
21:30 hrs IST
Tomar vs Desai
21: 26 hrs IST
Good start by both teams
21:22 hrs IST
Toss
21:17 hrs IST
Match about to begin
21:12 hrs IST
Match 1 recap
21:08 hrs IST
Hello and welcome
After two third place and one fourth place finishes in the last three editions of the league, Puneri Paltans will look to do better this time around. In their first match of the season, they face U Mumba at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.
Half-time
Puneri Paltan are doing their best to reduce the lead and Nitin Tomar wins two raid points to help them claw back into the match. Then, Siddharth Desai is taken out by the Paltans and they have reduced Mumba’s lead to 20-18.
All-out
U Mumba have affected the first all-out of the match as the defenders get rid of Grish. Then, Abhishek Singh wins a raid point and a bonus point to extend Mumba’s lead to 18-15.
Desai on fire
U Mumba’s Siddharth Desai turned the match on its head by winning back to back raid point to take his team into the lead for the first time in the match. However, in his next raid, he is taken down and he also concedes a bonus point. The two teams are now locked at 11-11 in the first half.
Time-out
The officials have called for a time-out after a frantic first nine minutes of play here in Chennai. Nitin Tomar and Siddharth Desai have set the tone for a pulsating match as the two teams are almost going neck and neck. At this point in time, the Paltans hold slight edge in the match.
Tomar vs Desai
Paltan’s Tomar and Mumba’s Desai are winning raid points at will for their respective sides. Tomar already has six raid points to his name while Desai was won six raid points as well. Paltans have opened a slender 9-6 lead in the match.
Good start by both teams
All the five raiders who have gone to the other side of the court have won a raid point for their respective team. But Paltans Nitin Tomar is leading the pack as he has already won three points for his team and they lead 4-3 in the first few minutes of the match.
Toss
Puneri Paltans have won the toss and they have chosen to start from the right side of the court. This means that U Mumba will start the match with a raid.
Match about to begin
The players are making their way in the middle and we are about to get underway in the second match of the season. The first Maharashtra Derby is about to begin here in Chennai.
Match 1 recap
Tamil Thalaivas started their campaign on a high as they thrashed defending champions Patna Pirates 42-26. Ajay Thakur was the star of the show for the home side as he won 14 points for his team.
Hello and welcome
A very warm welcome to the live blog of the second match of the PKL 2018 between Puneri Paltan and U Mumba. The two teams will look win their first match of the season to set the tone for the coming matches.