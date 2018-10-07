Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba: Desai on fire, U Mumba lead 20-18 at half-time

After two third place and one fourth place finishes in the last three editions of the league, Puneri Paltans will look to do better this time around. In their first match of the season, they face U Mumba at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

21:46 hrs IST Half-time Puneri Paltan are doing their best to reduce the lead and Nitin Tomar wins two raid points to help them claw back into the match. Then, Siddharth Desai is taken out by the Paltans and they have reduced Mumba’s lead to 20-18.





21:41 hrs IST All-out U Mumba have affected the first all-out of the match as the defenders get rid of Grish. Then, Abhishek Singh wins a raid point and a bonus point to extend Mumba’s lead to 18-15.





21: 38 hrs IST Desai on fire U Mumba’s Siddharth Desai turned the match on its head by winning back to back raid point to take his team into the lead for the first time in the match. However, in his next raid, he is taken down and he also concedes a bonus point. The two teams are now locked at 11-11 in the first half.





21:33 hrs IST Time-out The officials have called for a time-out after a frantic first nine minutes of play here in Chennai. Nitin Tomar and Siddharth Desai have set the tone for a pulsating match as the two teams are almost going neck and neck. At this point in time, the Paltans hold slight edge in the match.





21:30 hrs IST Tomar vs Desai Paltan’s Tomar and Mumba’s Desai are winning raid points at will for their respective sides. Tomar already has six raid points to his name while Desai was won six raid points as well. Paltans have opened a slender 9-6 lead in the match.





21: 26 hrs IST Good start by both teams All the five raiders who have gone to the other side of the court have won a raid point for their respective team. But Paltans Nitin Tomar is leading the pack as he has already won three points for his team and they lead 4-3 in the first few minutes of the match.





21:22 hrs IST Toss Puneri Paltans have won the toss and they have chosen to start from the right side of the court. This means that U Mumba will start the match with a raid.





21:17 hrs IST Match about to begin The players are making their way in the middle and we are about to get underway in the second match of the season. The first Maharashtra Derby is about to begin here in Chennai.





21:12 hrs IST Match 1 recap Tamil Thalaivas started their campaign on a high as they thrashed defending champions Patna Pirates 42-26. Ajay Thakur was the star of the show for the home side as he won 14 points for his team.



