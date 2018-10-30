Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans as it happened: Titans ease past Pirates

Telugu Titans got their fourth win of the Pro Kabaddi League and climbed to the top of the table in Zone after a rather comfortable 53-32 win over defending champions Patna Pirates on Tuesday. The match saw two of the finest raiders in the league fight for supremacy against each other. With 18 tackle points by Telugu Titans over Patna made sure that Pardeep and Co couldn’t play their natural game. Rahul Chaudhari claimed back his position on top of the most raid points in Vivo Pro Kabaddi League table with 17 raid points. Vishal Bhardwaj made it tough for Patna’s raiders with his 9 tackle points. This match also saw all but one of Telugu Titans’ players get a tackle point. Titans have now reached the top of the table in Zone B while Patna Pirates continue to have a dismal home leg to move down to 4th place.

Catch all the action as it happened in Pro Kabaddi league game between Patna Pirates and Telugu Titans through our blog

22:19 hrs IST Full Time Full time and Telugu Titans have won comfortably against Patna Pirates. 53-32 the final score. Telugu are now top of the Zone B table.





22:02 hrs IST Game all but over Telugu Titans have now got an 18 point lead over the Pirates. This game is all but over with just 9 minutes to go. Rahul Chaudhari has been a star. 42-24 the score.





21: 55 hrs IST Titans comfortable Things haven’t improved for Patna Pirates in the second half. They still trail and Rahul Chaudhari is getting more and more points for the Titans who now look in cruise mode. 32-22 the score.





21:40 hrs IST Half Time Telugu Titans lead 25-17 at HT against Patna Pirates.





21:36 hrs IST Titans storm ahead After a start when two teams were neck and neck Telugu Titans have stormed ahead and now lead 23-15. Rahul Chaudhari already has a Super 10.





21:26 hrs IST Close start Both teams, Patna Pirates and Telugu Titans have begun well with both teams negating each other. 8-6 to the Pirates in the opening exchanges.





21:17 hrs IST Toss Telugu Titans win the toss & select the Choice of court





21:15 hrs IST Standings Place in Zone B both teams are separated by just one point and two places. Patna are placed third with 17 points while Titans are fifth with 16 points.



