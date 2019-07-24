Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 7), UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors live score and updates: Bengal Warriors dominate against UP Yoddha

The first match of Wednesday in the Pro Kabaddi pits UP Yoddhas against Bengal Warriors at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. UP rely on their star raider Monu Goyat to breach the Warriors defence while the likes of Shrikant Yadav and Rishank Devadiga provide ample support to him. Yoddha captain Nitesh Kumar will marshall the defence. Meanwhile, Bengal Warriors will pin in their hopes on Maninder Singh, who has been their star raider in the tournament. If we look at the head-to-head record, then Bengal have the edge with 2 wins compared to UP Yoddha’s one. Three matches between these sides have ended in a tie.

Follow live score and updates of UP Yoddha v Bengal Warriors here:

20:03 hrs IST Warriors in cruise control Absolute domination by Bengal Warriors! UP Yoddha have already lose their entire team twice in this encounter and at present, they are trailing 15-34! This is looking way too easy for the Warriors.





19:53 hrs IST Warriors lead at HT End of first half and Bengal Warriors lead 17-9 against UP Yoddha. Monu Goyat has not been quite effective for the Yoddhas and sensible defense by Warriors have seen them dominate this encounter.





19:41 hrs IST Good start for UP UP Yoddha were off to a flying start but Bengal Warriors have fought back well to make the score 5-6. The teams are exchanging unsuccessful raids at the time with the Warriors having the personnel advantage.





19:29 hrs IST It’s game time The teams are out in the middle and it is time for the match! Bengal Warriors will be leading the first raid after the toss and the match is underway!



