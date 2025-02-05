Menu Explore
Best gym wear for men: Top 7 choices for comfort, flexibility, and performance during workouts

ByAffiliate Desk
Feb 05, 2025 07:00 PM IST

Find the perfect gym wear for men from our list of the top products available in India. Compare their features and prices to make an informed decision.

PROSHARX 2 in 1 Active Dual Shorts with Inner Tights Layer | Mens Double Layer Short for Running, Gym & Sports (L, Black)

₹473

Boldfit Track Pant for Men Slim Fit Joggers for Men for Running, Gym Sports Lower for Men & Boys Summer Track Pants for Men Multipurpose Mens Lower Activewear Trousers, Night Pants for Men -Black M

₹899

Boldfit Vest for Men Regular Fit Sleeveless Tshirt Breathable Sando Gym Lightweight T Shirts Comfortable Wear Vests L Black

₹349

JUST RIDER Mens Sports Running Set Compression Shirt + Pants Skin-Tight Long Sleeves Quick Dry Fitness Tracksuit Gym Yoga Suits (Set of 2) (Tracksuit, L)

₹598

Boldfit Mens Regular Fit T-Shirt (BFTBM3001SBGM_Green M)

₹549

AUSK Men Regular Fit Vest || Gym Tshirt For Men || Karma Printed Sleeveless T Shirt For Mens (Color-Grey)

₹261

PROSHARX 2 in 1 Active Dual Pants | Mens 2 in 1 Running Pants, Gym Workout Compression Pants for Men Training Athletic Pants (in, Alpha, M, Regular, Black)

₹473

When it comes to working out, having the right gym wear is essential for comfort and performance. In this article, we have curated a list of the 7 best gym wear products for men available in India. From shorts and joggers to t-shirts and sleeveless tops, we have covered a wide range of options to suit every man's workout needs. Whether you prefer compression wear or breathable fabrics, our list has something for everyone. Read on to find the perfect gym wear for your fitness routine.

Stay comfortable and stylish with the best gym wear for men, designed for peak performance.
Stay comfortable and stylish with the best gym wear for men, designed for peak performance.

The PROSHARX Active Shorts Tights are designed for intense running sessions. Made with high-quality fabric, these shorts provide compression and support for the muscles. The moisture-wicking material keeps you dry and comfortable during your workout. With a snug fit and a pocket for essentials, these shorts are a must-have for avid runners.

Specifications

Material
Polyester and Spandex
Fit
Compression fit
Pockets
1 back pocket
Moisture-Wicking
Yes

Reasons to buy

Provides compression and support for muscles

Moisture-wicking material keeps you dry

Snug fit for maximum comfort

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

PROSHARX 2 in 1 Active Dual Shorts with Inner Tights Layer | Mens Double Layer Short for Running, Gym & Sports (L, Black)

The Boldfit Joggers are versatile activewear trousers suitable for various workouts. With a comfortable and adjustable fit, these joggers are perfect for gym sessions, yoga, or casual wear. The breathable fabric and tapered design offer flexibility and style. Additionally, the deep pockets provide convenient storage for your essentials.

Specifications

Material
Cotton and Polyester
Fit
Regular fit
Pockets
2 deep pockets
Breathable Fabric
Yes

Reasons to buy

Versatile for different workouts

Comfortable and adjustable fit

Deep pockets for convenience

Reasons to avoid

May require specific washing instructions

Boldfit Track Pant for Men Slim Fit Joggers for Men for Running, Gym Sports Lower for Men & Boys Summer Track Pants for Men Multipurpose Mens Lower Activewear Trousers, Night Pants for Men -Black M

The Boldfit Sleeveless Tank Top is a lightweight and breathable option for intense workouts. The moisture-wicking fabric keeps you cool and dry, while the sleeveless design allows for unrestricted movement. Whether you're hitting the gym or going for a run, this tank top provides the comfort and flexibility you need.

Specifications

Material
Polyester
Fit
Regular fit
Breathability
High
Moisture-Wicking
Yes

Reasons to buy

Lightweight and breathable

Allows for unrestricted movement

Keeps you cool and dry

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

Boldfit Vest for Men Regular Fit Sleeveless Tshirt Breathable Sando Gym Lightweight T Shirts Comfortable Wear Vests L Black

The Running Compression Tracksuit is designed to enhance performance and recovery during intense workouts. The skin-tight fit provides compression and support for the muscles, while the breathable fabric allows for optimal airflow. Whether you're lifting weights or doing cardio, this tracksuit offers the flexibility and comfort you need.

Specifications

Material
Spandex and Nylon
Fit
Skin-tight compression fit
Breathability
High
Compression
Yes

Reasons to buy

Enhances performance and recovery

Optimal airflow for comfort

Skin-tight compression fit

Reasons to avoid

May require specific care instructions

JUST RIDER Mens Sports Running Set Compression Shirt + Pants Skin-Tight Long Sleeves Quick Dry Fitness Tracksuit Gym Yoga Suits (Set of 2) (Tracksuit, L)

Also read:Best treadmills for home: Top 10 picks to stay fit and in shape without hitting the gym

The Boldfit Men's Regular T-Shirt is a classic workout essential. Made with high-quality fabric, this t-shirt offers comfort and durability for any exercise routine. The regular fit and stylish design make it suitable for both workouts and casual wear. Whether you're hitting the gym or running errands, this t-shirt is a versatile option.

Specifications

Material
Cotton
Fit
Regular fit
Style
Classic design
Durability
High

Reasons to buy

Comfortable and durable fabric

Versatile for workouts and casual wear

Classic design for everyday use

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

Boldfit Mens Regular Fit T-Shirt (BFTBM3001SBGM_Green M)

The AUSK Regular Printed Sleeveless T-Shirt is a stylish and functional option for workouts. The printed design adds a trendy touch to your gym wear, while the sleeveless style allows for freedom of movement. The lightweight fabric and regular fit make this t-shirt a comfortable choice for various fitness activities.

Specifications

Material
Polyester
Fit
Regular fit
Design
Printed sleeveless
Lightweight
Yes

Reasons to buy

Stylish printed design

Freedom of movement

Lightweight and comfortable

Reasons to avoid

Printed design may fade over time

AUSK Men Regular Fit Vest || Gym Tshirt For Men || Karma Printed Sleeveless T Shirt For Mens (Color-Grey)

The PROSHARX Running Compression Shorts are designed for intense training and athletic activities. The compression fit provides support for the muscles, while the moisture-wicking fabric keeps you dry and comfortable. With a stylish design and durable construction, these shorts are perfect for high-intensity workouts.

Specifications

Material
Spandex and Nylon
Fit
Compression fit
Moisture-Wicking
Yes
Durability
High

Reasons to buy

Provides support for muscles

Keeps you dry and comfortable

Stylish design and durable construction

Reasons to avoid

May require specific care instructions

PROSHARX 2 in 1 Active Dual Pants | Mens 2 in 1 Running Pants, Gym Workout Compression Pants for Men Training Athletic Pants (in, Alpha, M, Regular, Black)

Also read:Best manual treadmills: Opt for a cost-effective way to workout at home with our top 6 picks

Top 4 features of best gym wear for men:

Best Gym Wear for MenMaterialFitPocketsBreathable
PROSHARX Active Shorts TightsPolyester and SpandexCompression fit1 back pocketNo
Boldfit Joggers Activewear TrousersCotton and PolyesterRegular fit2 deep pocketsYes
Boldfit Sleeveless Tank TopPolyesterRegular fitNoYes
Running Compression TracksuitSpandex and NylonSkin-tight compression fitNoYes
Boldfit Men's Regular T-ShirtCottonRegular fitNoYes
AUSK Printed Sleeveless T-ShirtPolyesterRegular fitNoYes
PROSHARX Compression Training ShortsSpandex and NylonCompression fitNoNo

FAQs on gym wear for men

  • What is the price range of these gym wear products?

    The price range of gym wear products varies from affordable options to higher-end products, catering to different budgets.

  • Are these products suitable for intense workouts?

    Yes, the listed products are designed to withstand intense workouts and provide support, comfort, and flexibility for various fitness activities.

  • Do these gym wear products come in different sizes?

    Yes, these products are available in different sizes to accommodate various body types and preferences.

  • What are the key features to look for in gym wear for men?

    Key features to consider include moisture-wicking properties, breathability, durability, and a comfortable fit for optimal performance during workouts.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

