Best thermal wear options on Myntra sale by YK x Trampoline, Decathlon and Jockey

Thermal wear is a must-have for staying cosy and comfortable in the cold winter season. It’s essential when you're at home or on the go in the cold season especially if the temperatures drop below freezing. With the winter chill setting in, having the right thermal layers can make all the difference in keeping you warm. Discover the best thermal wear for home and travel. Check out thermal wear from top brands, starting from INR 499, and the best offers on sets only on Myntra.

At home, thermal tops, bottoms, and vests provide a comfortable option for relaxing in comfort. When travelling, lightweight, moisture-wicking, and heat-generating thermal wear can keep you warm during outdoor adventures or long flights. Investing in different types of thermal wear for both home use and travel guarantees you're prepared for every chilly occasion. In this article we discuss 10 picks of the best thermal wear from top brands.

Top thermal wear on Myntra

Here’s a list of the best thermal wear you can find and shop on Myntra. Get ready to update your winterwear collection now!

Keep your little one warm and cosy with the YK X Trampoline infants’ cotton thermal set, which comes in playful blue stripes. The long-sleeved thermal top has a round neck, providing a soft and comfortable fit. You can have them in the house with just the thermal wear, or they’re also perfect for layering. The matching mid-rise bottoms come with an elastic waistband and cuffed hems, which keep the thermals securely in place while your baby moves around. These best thermal wear are made from pure cotton, and the thermals are gentle on delicate skin.

Material Cotton Neck Round neck Sleeve Length Long sleeves Bottom Length Regular

Now that winter is around the corner stock up on the best thermal wear with the YK X Trampoline pack of 3 kids’ cotton thermal sets. Each set is a white striped long-sleeved top with a round neck which you can use for layering under everyday outfits for your baby. These thermals are made from soft cotton which makes them breathable and still great at insulating. These are some of the best thermal wear for keeping your little one comfortable throughout the cold season.

Material Cotton Neck Round neck Sleeve Length Long sleeves Bottom Length Regular

Stay warm and stylish this winter season with Jockey’s black ribbed thermal top. These thermals are made using Super Combed Cotton and enhanced with StayWarm Technology, which is sure to keep you warm and comfortable. The sleek innerwear vest comes with a scoop neck and three-quarter sleeves that give you a snug fit. It’s thin enough to make it ideal for layering under your favourite winter outfits. The ribbed texture of this best thermal wear ensures extra insulation, and the soft, breathable fabric keeps you comfortable all day long.

Material Super combed cotton Neck Scoop neck Sleeve Length Three quarter sleeves Bottom Length NA

Upgrade your winter basics this cold season with Jockey’s black thermal undershirt. This best thermal wear also features StayWarm Technology which stands out from the rest. This short-sleeved thermal top offers a snug tailored fit and comes with a round neck which gives you a classic look. The thermal’s ribbed elastane cuffs keep the sleeves in place, and the blind reinforced seams adds more durability. One more feature you’ll love is that it’s label-free, so you won’t have anything pricking you on the skin all day.

Material Super combed cotton Neck Round neck Sleeve Length Short sleeves Bottom Length NA

Keep it simple and cosy with the Jockey black ribbed thermal tank top. If you are the type who loves staying comfortable at home by dressing in simple clothes, then this best thermal wear is perfect for your winters. The thermals are designed for all-day warmth using StayWarm Technology. The sleeveless innerwear vest features a scoop neck, enabling a comfortable and smooth fit under any outfit. The thermal is made from super combed cotton-rich fabric, which is soft on the skin. It still provides excellent insulation without adding the bulk. The ribbed texture adds a touch of stretch, making it perfect for layering or wearing alone on milder days.

Material Super combed cotton Neck Scoop neck Sleeve Length Sleeveless Bottom Length NA

If you prefer to stay comfortable at home in simple clothes it’s easy to also look stylish with Jockey’s black thermal camisole. This thermal wear is also designed with StayWarm Technology to keep you toasty all winter long. It has a U-neck design and adjustable shoulder straps to give a flattering fit. The sleeveless style of this best thermal wear is very thin, so it works well for layering under shirts. Finally, the thermal is made from super combed cotton-rich fabric, which is breathable and provides the optimal amount of warmth. Pair it with a cosy sweater or blouse for a seamless layering look.

Material Super combed cotton Neck U neck Sleeve Length Sleeveless Texture ribbed

When you go on trips to cold regions and play adventure sports, proper thermal wear is critical. With the WEDZE Men’s black solid skiing and snowboarding thermal top, you can stay warm on the slopes. These best thermal wear are designed for low-intensity activities in cold weather and can absorb sweat and regulate heat well. This long-sleeved thermal t-shirt features a round neck and is made from polyester. The thermals are comfortable, and the stretch knit fabric moves with you. It also has a brushed interior that keeps you warm. For extra comfort, the seams are flat, so it doesn’t irritate the skin. Layer it under your snow jacket for extra comfort during your winter sports adventures.

Material 100% Polyester Neck Round neck Sleeve Length Long sleeves Set Single

Similar to the last one we discussed, there’s one best thermal wear for adventure sports for the ladies as well! With the WEDZE Women’s black solid thermal top, you can stay warm and comfortable. This one is also designed for low-intensity skiers and outdoor activities when you’re on vacation. The thermal is long-sleeved and features a round neck. It is crafted from a soft, stretchy fabric that gives plenty of freedom of movement. Finally, the brushed interior provides extra warmth, which is perfect for wearing as a base layer under the rest of your winter wear. Layer it under your favourite fleece or snow jacket for extra warmth during outdoor adventures. The brushed interior is for added warmth and comfort, while the stretch knit fabric offers flexibility for movement.

Material Stretch knit Neck Round neck Sleeve Length Long sleeves Set of one

Add some glamour to your best thermal wear wardrobe with the Enamor Women’s pink solid thermal top. As far as thermals go, this one looks quite stylish. The sleeveless vest features a flattering V-neck design and is made from a unique blend of acrylic, viscose, and spandex materials. It is comfortable and flexible at the same time. It’s also moisture-absorbing and heat-trapping fabric that keeps you warm and dry the whole time. One of the best features is the ultra-snug fit, which provides a lightweight layer that moves with you. This thermal is best for wearing under sweaters or jackets and other clothes. Pair it with a cardigan or blazer for an added layer of warmth on chilly days. Its moisture-absorbing fabric keeps you dry and comfortable while heat-generating material locks in warmth without the bulk.

Material 65% acrylic, 30% viscose, and 5% spandex Neck V – neck Sleeve Length Sleeveless Set Single

Stay comfortable and cosy this winter season with the Enamor Women’s black solid thermal vest. This best thermal wear is designed to keep you warm and dry, and it has antimicrobial properties. This sleeveless piece features a round neck and a very snug fit if you want to use it as a base layer for chilly days. Like the last one, it’s made with a blend of acrylic, viscose, and spandex. It is lightweight and stretchable, which allows you to move freely without feeling restricted. The antimicrobial finish will maintain your freshness all day long. Wear it under a sweater or jacket for added warmth without the bulk. The vest has a sweat-wicking and antimicrobial finish for a fresh feel, while the heat-generating fabric locks in warmth while staying lightweight.

Material 65% acrylic, 30% viscose, and 5% spandex Neck Round neck Sleeve Length Sleeveless Pack Single

To wrap it up, we’ve discussed our top picks for the best thermal wear from top brands that start around INR 499. If you’re buying for the season, it’s better to buy a whole pack so you’ll have spares when you need them. This is the best idea, especially if you’re travelling somewhere cold for your vacation.

Frequently Asked Questions About Thermal Wears Is thermal wear good for winter? Thermal wear can give the first line of protection in winter if you live in cold conditions. You can wear your normal clothes on top of them.

Is thermal wear the same as winter jackets? No, thermal wear is means to be worn as a first layer. Winter jackets can be worn above them if the temperature is low enough.

How do I choose the best thermal wear? You can look for features like moisture-wicking, heat-generating fabrics, and a snug fit. Depending on the type of clothes you wear the thermal can be adjusted accordingly. Keep different types so you can choose the appropriate ones.

Can I wear thermal wear outdoors? It’s not recommended to go just in your thermal wear outdoors. Always wear a layer of clothing above it to stay warm.

How should I wash my thermal wear? Follow the instructions given on the tag. Do not hang it to dry or hang it in the sun. Dry it flat to maintain its elasticity.

