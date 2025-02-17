uppercase JFK (Medium) 66cms | Hardsided Check-in Trolley Bag for travel |Eco Polycarbonate Printed Luggage | Combination Lock|8 Spinner Wheel Trolley Bag |Suitcase for Men & Women |(Black) View Details
American Tourister ICOR (Large) 82cms|Carry On Trolley Bag for Travel|Wet Pocket| Expandable|Polyester Luggage|Combination Lock|4 Wheel Spinner Suitcase for Men & Women (Black)|Light Weight & Durable View Details
uppercase JFK Plus 8000EST3TBL Medium Check-in Eco Soft Trolley Bag, Dust Resistant Luggage Made of Sustainable Material, 8 Wheel Trolley Bag with TSA Lock,Travel Suitcase for Men & Women (Teal Blue) View Details
WACAMBI Unbreakable Polypropylene Cabin Luggage Small Trolley Bag 20inch 55cms Size Suitcase for Flight Travel Bag Trolley Luggage Suitable for Men, Women, Boys and Girls (Lemonade,Small 20 Inch) View Details
When it comes to traveling, having the right suitcase bag can make all the difference. Whether you're a frequent flyer or an occasional traveler, it's important to invest in a quality bag that meets your specific needs. In this article, we'll explore 8 of the best men's suitcase bags currently available on the market. From durable hard-sided options to eco-friendly sustainable choices, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect bag for your next adventure.
Loading Suggestions...
The Safari Pentagon Hardsided Suitcase is designed for durability and style. With a spacious interior, scratch-resistant surface, and 360-degree spinner wheels, it's the perfect travel companion. The combination lock provides added security, while the expandable feature allows for extra packing space.
Specifications
Material
Polypropylene
Size
55 cms
Lock Type
Combination Lock
Wheels
360-degree Spinner Wheels
Expandable
Yes
Reasons to buy
Durable construction
Spacious interior
360-degree spinner wheels for easy maneuverability
Safari Pentagon 55 Cms Small Cabin Polypropylene Hard Sided 4 Wheels 360 Degree Wheeling System Luggage/Speed_Wheel Suitcase/Trolley Bag, Cyan Blue
Loading Suggestions...
The Aristocrat Airpro Hardsided Luggage is designed for easy and convenient travel. It features a lightweight yet durable polycarbonate construction and a spacious interior. The 360-degree spinner wheels and telescopic handle ensure smooth maneuverability, while the built-in TSA lock provides added security.
Aristocrat Airpro Cabin 55 Cm(Small) Polypropylene 360 Degree 8 Wheels Trolley Bag for Travel Hard Case Luggage, Lightweight with Combination Lock & Robust Trolley with 7 Yrs Warranty (Black)
Loading Suggestions...
The Uppercase Printed Hardsided Suitcase combines style and functionality. With its eye-catching design, durable construction, and scratch-resistant surface, it's perfect for the modern traveler. The 360-degree spinner wheels and telescopic handle ensure effortless mobility, while the TSA lock provides peace of mind during travel.
uppercase JFK (Medium) 66cms | Hardsided Check-in Trolley Bag for travel |Eco Polycarbonate Printed Luggage | Combination Lock|8 Spinner Wheel Trolley Bag |Suitcase for Men & Women |(Black)
Loading Suggestions...
The American Tourister Jamaica Softsided Suitcase is perfect for those looking for a lightweight and spacious travel solution. The expandable design allows for extra packing space, while the combination lock provides added security. The smooth-rolling wheels and comfortable handles make it easy to maneuver through airports and hotel lobbies.
American Tourister ICOR (Large) 82cms|Carry On Trolley Bag for Travel|Wet Pocket| Expandable|Polyester Luggage|Combination Lock|4 Wheel Spinner Suitcase for Men & Women (Black)|Light Weight & Durable
Loading Suggestions...
The Uppercase Dual Tone Hardsided Suitcase combines durability and style. The scratch-resistant surface and spacious interior make it ideal for long trips, while the combination lock provides added security. The dual-tone design and 360-degree spinner wheels add a touch of elegance and easy maneuverability.
uppercase Cargo 66cm(Medium) Checkin Trolley Bag Dual-Tone Spinner Hardsided Luggage Secure Combination Lock Scratch-Proof Surface Mesh ConviPack Suitcase for Men & Women 2000 Days Warranty(Teal)
Loading Suggestions...
The Uppercase Sustainable Hardsided Suitcase is the perfect choice for eco-conscious travelers. It features a sustainable construction and a spacious interior, ideal for long journeys. The scratch-resistant surface and combination lock provide durability and security, while the 360-degree spinner wheels ensure effortless mobility.
uppercase Cargo 74cm(Large) Check-in Trolley Bag Dual-Tone Spinner Hardsided Luggage Secure Combination Lock Scratch-proof Surface Mesh ConviPack Suitcase for Men & Women 2000 Days Warranty(Taupe)
Loading Suggestions...
The Uppercase Scratch-Resistant Eco-Soft Suitcase is designed for durability and sustainability. The soft-sided design offers flexibility and expandability, while the scratch-resistant material ensures long-lasting use. The combination lock and 360-degree spinner wheels provide security and easy maneuverability for travel.
Specifications
Material
Sustainable Material
Size
55 cms
Lock Type
Combination Lock
Wheels
360-degree Spinner Wheels
Expandable
Yes
Reasons to buy
Durable and sustainable construction
Flexible and expandable design
Easy maneuverability with spinner wheels
Reasons to avoid
May not offer as much protection as hard-sided options
uppercase JFK Plus 8000EST3TBL Medium Check-in Eco Soft Trolley Bag, Dust Resistant Luggage Made of Sustainable Material, 8 Wheel Trolley Bag with TSA Lock,Travel Suitcase for Men & Women (Teal Blue)
Loading Suggestions...
The WACAMBI Unbreakable Polycarbonate Suitcase is designed for ultimate durability and protection. The unbreakable construction and spacious interior make it ideal for long journeys, while the combination lock and smooth-rolling wheels provide added security and easy maneuverability.
What is the average price range for these suitcase bags?
The price range for these suitcase bags varies from Rs. 3000 to Rs. 10000, depending on the brand, material, and features.
Are these suitcase bags suitable for international travel?
Yes, most of these suitcase bags are suitable for international travel, with durable construction, secure locks, and smooth-rolling wheels.
Do these suitcase bags come with a warranty?
Yes, most of these suitcase bags come with a manufacturer's warranty, ranging from 1 to 5 years, depending on the brand and model.
What is the most popular size for men's suitcase bags?
The most popular size for men's suitcase bags is 55 cms, offering a good balance between spaciousness and portability.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
See More
News/Product Hub/ Men's suitcase bags to travel in style: 8 options evergreen options for you