Monday, Feb 17, 2025
Men's suitcase bags to travel in style: 8 options evergreen options for you

Feb 17, 2025 11:30 AM IST

Find the perfect suitcase bag for your travel needs with our comprehensive guide featuring 8 top-rated products, including detailed product descriptions.

Safari Pentagon 55 Cms Small Cabin Polypropylene Hard Sided 4 Wheels 360 Degree Wheeling System Luggage/Speed_Wheel Suitcase/Trolley Bag, Cyan Blue View Details checkDetails

₹1,699

Aristocrat Airpro Cabin 55 Cm(Small) Polypropylene 360 Degree 8 Wheels Trolley Bag for Travel Hard Case Luggage, Lightweight with Combination Lock & Robust Trolley with 7 Yrs Warranty (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

uppercase JFK (Medium) 66cms | Hardsided Check-in Trolley Bag for travel |Eco Polycarbonate Printed Luggage | Combination Lock|8 Spinner Wheel Trolley Bag |Suitcase for Men & Women |(Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,669

American Tourister ICOR (Large) 82cms|Carry On Trolley Bag for Travel|Wet Pocket| Expandable|Polyester Luggage|Combination Lock|4 Wheel Spinner Suitcase for Men & Women (Black)|Light Weight & Durable View Details checkDetails

₹4,899

uppercase Cargo 66cm(Medium) Checkin Trolley Bag Dual-Tone Spinner Hardsided Luggage Secure Combination Lock Scratch-Proof Surface Mesh ConviPack Suitcase for Men & Women 2000 Days Warranty(Teal) View Details checkDetails

₹3,072

uppercase Cargo 74cm(Large) Check-in Trolley Bag Dual-Tone Spinner Hardsided Luggage Secure Combination Lock Scratch-proof Surface Mesh ConviPack Suitcase for Men & Women 2000 Days Warranty(Taupe) View Details checkDetails

₹3,654

uppercase JFK Plus 8000EST3TBL Medium Check-in Eco Soft Trolley Bag, Dust Resistant Luggage Made of Sustainable Material, 8 Wheel Trolley Bag with TSA Lock,Travel Suitcase for Men & Women (Teal Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹2,660

WACAMBI Unbreakable Polypropylene Cabin Luggage Small Trolley Bag 20inch 55cms Size Suitcase for Flight Travel Bag Trolley Luggage Suitable for Men, Women, Boys and Girls (Lemonade,Small 20 Inch) View Details checkDetails

₹2,545

When it comes to traveling, having the right suitcase bag can make all the difference. Whether you're a frequent flyer or an occasional traveler, it's important to invest in a quality bag that meets your specific needs. In this article, we'll explore 8 of the best men's suitcase bags currently available on the market. From durable hard-sided options to eco-friendly sustainable choices, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect bag for your next adventure.

Sleek black men's suitcase bag with sturdy handle and secure locks.

The Safari Pentagon Hardsided Suitcase is designed for durability and style. With a spacious interior, scratch-resistant surface, and 360-degree spinner wheels, it's the perfect travel companion. The combination lock provides added security, while the expandable feature allows for extra packing space.

Specifications

Material
Polypropylene
Size
55 cms
Lock Type
Combination Lock
Wheels
360-degree Spinner Wheels
Expandable
Yes

Reasons to buy

Durable construction

Spacious interior

360-degree spinner wheels for easy maneuverability

Reasons to avoid

May be on the heavier side

Safari Pentagon 55 Cms Small Cabin Polypropylene Hard Sided 4 Wheels 360 Degree Wheeling System Luggage/Speed_Wheel Suitcase/Trolley Bag, Cyan Blue

The Aristocrat Airpro Hardsided Luggage is designed for easy and convenient travel. It features a lightweight yet durable polycarbonate construction and a spacious interior. The 360-degree spinner wheels and telescopic handle ensure smooth maneuverability, while the built-in TSA lock provides added security.

Specifications

Material
Polycarbonate
Size
55 cms
Lock Type
TSA Lock
Wheels
360-degree Spinner Wheels
Expandable
No

Reasons to buy

Lightweight and durable construction

Smooth maneuverability

Built-in TSA lock for added security

Reasons to avoid

Not expandable

Aristocrat Airpro Cabin 55 Cm(Small) Polypropylene 360 Degree 8 Wheels Trolley Bag for Travel Hard Case Luggage, Lightweight with Combination Lock & Robust Trolley with 7 Yrs Warranty (Black)

The Uppercase Printed Hardsided Suitcase combines style and functionality. With its eye-catching design, durable construction, and scratch-resistant surface, it's perfect for the modern traveler. The 360-degree spinner wheels and telescopic handle ensure effortless mobility, while the TSA lock provides peace of mind during travel.

Specifications

Material
Polycarbonate
Size
55 cms
Lock Type
TSA Lock
Wheels
360-degree Spinner Wheels
Expandable
No

Reasons to buy

Stylish printed design

Durable and scratch-resistant

Effortless mobility with spinner wheels

Reasons to avoid

Non-expandable design

uppercase JFK (Medium) 66cms | Hardsided Check-in Trolley Bag for travel |Eco Polycarbonate Printed Luggage | Combination Lock|8 Spinner Wheel Trolley Bag |Suitcase for Men & Women |(Black)

The American Tourister Jamaica Softsided Suitcase is perfect for those looking for a lightweight and spacious travel solution. The expandable design allows for extra packing space, while the combination lock provides added security. The smooth-rolling wheels and comfortable handles make it easy to maneuver through airports and hotel lobbies.

Specifications

Material
Polyester
Size
80 cms
Lock Type
Combination Lock
Wheels
Smooth-rolling Wheels
Expandable
Yes

Reasons to buy

Lightweight and spacious design

Easy maneuverability

Expandable for extra packing space

Reasons to avoid

May not be as durable as hard-sided options

American Tourister ICOR (Large) 82cms|Carry On Trolley Bag for Travel|Wet Pocket| Expandable|Polyester Luggage|Combination Lock|4 Wheel Spinner Suitcase for Men & Women (Black)|Light Weight & Durable

The Uppercase Dual Tone Hardsided Suitcase combines durability and style. The scratch-resistant surface and spacious interior make it ideal for long trips, while the combination lock provides added security. The dual-tone design and 360-degree spinner wheels add a touch of elegance and easy maneuverability.

Specifications

Material
Polycarbonate
Size
55 cms
Lock Type
Combination Lock
Wheels
360-degree Spinner Wheels
Expandable
No

Reasons to buy

Durable and stylish design

Spacious interior

Easy maneuverability with spinner wheels

Reasons to avoid

Non-expandable design

uppercase Cargo 66cm(Medium) Checkin Trolley Bag Dual-Tone Spinner Hardsided Luggage Secure Combination Lock Scratch-Proof Surface Mesh ConviPack Suitcase for Men & Women 2000 Days Warranty(Teal)

The Uppercase Sustainable Hardsided Suitcase is the perfect choice for eco-conscious travelers. It features a sustainable construction and a spacious interior, ideal for long journeys. The scratch-resistant surface and combination lock provide durability and security, while the 360-degree spinner wheels ensure effortless mobility.

Specifications

Material
Sustainable Material
Size
55 cms
Lock Type
Combination Lock
Wheels
360-degree Spinner Wheels
Expandable
No

Reasons to buy

Eco-friendly and sustainable construction

Spacious interior

Effortless mobility with spinner wheels

Reasons to avoid

Non-expandable design

uppercase Cargo 74cm(Large) Check-in Trolley Bag Dual-Tone Spinner Hardsided Luggage Secure Combination Lock Scratch-proof Surface Mesh ConviPack Suitcase for Men & Women 2000 Days Warranty(Taupe)

The Uppercase Scratch-Resistant Eco-Soft Suitcase is designed for durability and sustainability. The soft-sided design offers flexibility and expandability, while the scratch-resistant material ensures long-lasting use. The combination lock and 360-degree spinner wheels provide security and easy maneuverability for travel.

Specifications

Material
Sustainable Material
Size
55 cms
Lock Type
Combination Lock
Wheels
360-degree Spinner Wheels
Expandable
Yes

Reasons to buy

Durable and sustainable construction

Flexible and expandable design

Easy maneuverability with spinner wheels

Reasons to avoid

May not offer as much protection as hard-sided options

uppercase JFK Plus 8000EST3TBL Medium Check-in Eco Soft Trolley Bag, Dust Resistant Luggage Made of Sustainable Material, 8 Wheel Trolley Bag with TSA Lock,Travel Suitcase for Men & Women (Teal Blue)

The WACAMBI Unbreakable Polycarbonate Suitcase is designed for ultimate durability and protection. The unbreakable construction and spacious interior make it ideal for long journeys, while the combination lock and smooth-rolling wheels provide added security and easy maneuverability.

Specifications

Material
Polycarbonate
Size
55 cms
Lock Type
Combination Lock
Wheels
Smooth-rolling Wheels
Expandable
No

Reasons to buy

Unbreakable and durable construction

Spacious interior

Smooth-rolling wheels for easy maneuverability

Reasons to avoid

Non-expandable design

WACAMBI Unbreakable Polypropylene Cabin Luggage Small Trolley Bag 20inch 55cms Size Suitcase for Flight Travel Bag Trolley Luggage Suitable for Men, Women, Boys and Girls (Lemonade,Small 20 Inch)

mens suitcase bag Top Features Comparison:

Product NameMaterialSizeLock TypeWheelsExpandable
Safari PentagonPolypropylene55 cmsCombination Lock360-degree Spinner WheelsYes
Aristocrat AirproPolycarbonate55 cmsTSA Lock360-degree Spinner WheelsNo
Uppercase 6200EHT1BLKPolycarbonate55 cmsTSA Lock360-degree Spinner WheelsNo
American Tourister JamaicaPolyester80 cmsCombination LockSmooth-rolling WheelsYes
Uppercase Dual TonePolycarbonate55 cmsCombination Lock360-degree Spinner WheelsNo
Uppercase Dual Tone SustainableSustainable Material55 cmsCombination Lock360-degree Spinner WheelsNo
Uppercase Scratch-Resistant Eco-SoftSustainable Material55 cmsCombination Lock360-degree Spinner WheelsYes
WACAMBI UnbreakablePolycarbonate55 cmsCombination LockSmooth-rolling WheelsNo

FAQs on mens suitcase bag

  • What is the average price range for these suitcase bags?

    The price range for these suitcase bags varies from Rs. 3000 to Rs. 10000, depending on the brand, material, and features.

  • Are these suitcase bags suitable for international travel?

    Yes, most of these suitcase bags are suitable for international travel, with durable construction, secure locks, and smooth-rolling wheels.

  • Do these suitcase bags come with a warranty?

    Yes, most of these suitcase bags come with a manufacturer's warranty, ranging from 1 to 5 years, depending on the brand and model.

  • What is the most popular size for men's suitcase bags?

    The most popular size for men's suitcase bags is 55 cms, offering a good balance between spaciousness and portability.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

