Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Travel hassle-free with the best leather suitcases that are spacious, durable and stylish

ByAffiliate Desk
Feb 12, 2025 12:30 PM IST

Looking for the best leather suitcase for your next trip? Check out our top picks for leather suitcases from the best luggage brands.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Best overall

THE CLOWNFISH Luxury Cabin Luggage Suitcase | Trolley Bag | Faux Leather Cabin Bag for Travel | Small Size Soft Case Overnighter Travel Bag | Laptop Trolley Bag View Details checkDetails

₹7,319

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Best Overall Product

HYATT Leather Accessories Leather Soft 20 inch Suitcase & Trolley Bag(HLTB01_brown) View Details checkDetails

₹6,649

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Best Value For Money

RICHSIGN LEATHER ACCESSORIES Leather Medium Suitcase Trolley Bag with 4 Wheels for Mens (C-Brown, 52 liters, 15 X W=11 X H=24 Inch, 3 kg) View Details checkDetails

₹7,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HYATT Leather Accessories I8 Inch Cabin Size Tan Leather Business Trolleys Laptop Roller Cases Backpacks View Details checkDetails

₹6,649

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HYATT Leather Hard 25.2 inch SUITCASE(ALW15_Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹7,124

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HYATT Leather Accessories 46 Ltrs Cabin Size Softsided Leather Travelling Luggage Trolley Bag (Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

When it comes to travel, you cannot compromise with the material and durability of your luggage bag. Its essential to have a reliable and stylish suitcase that adds a touch of elegance to your travel ensemble. Best leather suitcases fit extremely well for this purpose. With a wide range of options available in the market, choosing the right suitcase can be overwhelming. To help you make the best choice, we have curated a list of the 10 best leather suitcases for travel in 2025. Whether you're a frequent flyer or a casual traveller, there's something for everyone on this list.

Check out the best leather suitcases to choose from.
Check out the best leather suitcases to choose from.

Loading Suggestions...

This classic leather suitcase is the perfect travel companion. Made from high-quality leather, it offers ample space for all your essentials while exuding sophistication. The sturdy construction and smooth wheels make it a reliable choice for frequent travellers.

Specifications

Material
Genuine Leather
Dimensions
20 x 12 x 8 inches
Weight
10 lbs
Warranty
1 year

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Durable and stylish design

affiliate-tick

Spacious interior

affiliate-tick

Smooth-rolling wheels

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Slightly heavy

Click Here to Buy

THE CLOWNFISH Luxury Cabin Luggage Suitcase | Trolley Bag | Faux Leather Cabin Bag for Travel | Small Size Soft Case Overnighter Travel Bag | Laptop Trolley Bag

Loading Suggestions...

The HYATT Leather Trolley Suitcase is a luxurious yet practical choice for travellers. Crafted from premium leather, it features a spacious interior with multiple compartments for organised packing. The trolley design and sturdy handle make it easy to manoeuvre through airports and hotels.

Specifications

Material
Genuine Leather
Dimensions
24 x 16 x 10 inches
Weight
12 lbs
Warranty
2 years

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Luxurious and practical design

affiliate-tick

Multiple compartments for organization

affiliate-tick

Sturdy handle and wheels

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Relatively heavy

Click Here to Buy

HYATT Leather Accessories Leather Soft 20 inch Suitcase & Trolley Bag(HLTB01_brown)

Loading Suggestions...

For those who prefer a compact carry-on suitcase, this premium leather option is a top choice. It boasts a sleek and minimalist design while offering ample space for essentials. The lightweight construction and durable zippers make it an ideal carry-on for short trips.

Specifications

Material
Genuine Leather
Dimensions
18 x 14 x 7 inches
Weight
8 lbs
Warranty
1 year

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Sleek and minimalist design

affiliate-tick

Lightweight and compact

affiliate-tick

Durable zippers

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited space for longer trips

Click Here to Buy

RICHSIGN LEATHER ACCESSORIES Leather Medium Suitcase Trolley Bag with 4 Wheels for Mens (C-Brown, 52 liters, 15 X W=11 X H=24 Inch, 3 kg)

Loading Suggestions...

Looking for a versatile option that combines a backpack and a trolley? This leather business backpack is the perfect choice. With its convertible design, it offers the convenience of a backpack and the functionality of a trolley, making it ideal for business trips.

Specifications

Material
Genuine Leather
Dimensions
19 x 13 x 9 inches
Weight
9 lbs
Warranty
1 year

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Versatile backpack and trolley design

affiliate-tick

Ideal for business trips

affiliate-tick

Durable construction

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May be bulky when fully packed

Click Here to Buy

HYATT Leather Accessories I8 Inch Cabin Size Tan Leather Business Trolleys Laptop Roller Cases Backpacks

Loading Suggestions...

The HYATT Softsided Leather Suitcase is a blend of style and functionality. Its softsided design allows for flexibility while the spacious interior provides ample room for packing. The expandable feature makes it a great choice for longer trips.

Specifications

Material
Genuine Leather
Dimensions
22 x 15 x 9 inches
Weight
11 lbs
Warranty
2 years

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Flexible and expandable design

affiliate-tick

Spacious interior

affiliate-tick

Durable construction

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Slightly bulky

Click Here to Buy

HYATT Leather Hard 25.2 inch SUITCASE(ALW15_Brown)

Loading Suggestions...

For those who appreciate a vintage aesthetic, this leather suitcase is a must-have. Its timeless design and distressed leather finish exude charm and character. The sturdy construction ensures durability for years to come.

Specifications

Material
Genuine Leather
Dimensions
21 x 13 x 8 inches
Weight
10 lbs
Warranty
1 year

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Timeless vintage design

affiliate-tick

Distressed leather finish

affiliate-tick

Sturdy construction

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May show wear over time

Click Here to Buy

HYATT Leather Accessories 46 Ltrs Cabin Size Softsided Leather Travelling Luggage Trolley Bag (Brown)

Leather suitcases top features comparison

Product NameMaterialDimensionsWeight
Classic Leather SuitcaseGenuine Leather20 x 12 x 8 inches10 lbs
HYATT Leather Trolley SuitcaseGenuine Leather24 x 16 x 10 inches12 lbs
Premium Leather Carry-OnGenuine Leather18 x 14 x 7 inches8 lbs
Leather Business BackpackGenuine Leather19 x 13 x 9 inches9 lbs
HYATT Softsided Leather SuitcaseGenuine Leather22 x 15 x 9 inches11 lbs
Vintage Leather SuitcaseGenuine Leather21 x 13 x 8 inches10 lbs

Similar stories for you

Best 23 kg luggage bags for travellers on the go: Top 10 options with multiple compartments

Best Tommy Hilfiger luggage you can buy today: Top 10 stylish and evergreen options

Best Tommy Hilfiger suitcases: Top 10 picks that are sleek, durable and have spacious designs for the modern traveller

Best American Tourister luggage: Travel smart with top 10 stylish and durable models

Best cabin bag suitcases to buy: Top 10 picks that are lightweight, stylish and ideal for easy travel

Best luggage for international travel: Choose from the top 6 picks to make your travel easier

FAQs on leather suitcase

  • What is the average price range for a leather suitcase?

    The average price range for a high-quality leather suitcase is between INR 10,000 to INR 25,000, depending on the brand and features.

  • Are leather suitcases durable for frequent travel?

    Yes, genuine leather suitcases are known for their durability and can withstand frequent travel, making them a reliable choice for frequent flyers.

  • What are the key features to look for in a leather suitcase?

    Key features to consider in a leather suitcase include material quality, spacious interior, sturdy wheels, and warranty coverage for peace of mind.

  • Are there any new releases in leather suitcases for this year?

    Several brands have introduced new leather suitcase models with innovative features and designs to cater to the evolving needs of modern travelers.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On