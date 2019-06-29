1,200 techies on the trail to spread a social message  

Avinash Velhal, assistant director, Lupin ltd, has been eagerly waiting for this year’s palkhi, as he will participate in the IT dindi (group) for the fifth time and join the Pandharpur wari passing through the city.

For Velhal, it is the centuries old tradition of wari, that beckoned him to join IT dindi. “My grandfather used to walk every year, I wanted to continue that tradition. Through IT dindi I can participate in the pilgrimage. It is great to be a part of the biggest cultural event in the Maharashtrian calender, ” said Velhal.

With the message to preserve nature’s bounty, IT dindi, a group of IT (Information Technology) professionals from various parts of the country will participate in the palkhi.

IT dindi was initiated by IT professionals who come together every year for the palkhi with a motive of contributing to society by doing social work. IT dindi was formed 12 years ago and has 1,200 participants this year.

According to IT dindi members, on June 26, 800 IT employees walked from Alandi to Pune. On June 30, 300 employees will walk the Pune to Saswad route and 100 employees will walk the Saswad to Jejuri route. Not just that, 20 members of IT dindi, will be going further till Pandharpur.

Manoj Chordiya, an employee with BNY Melon and a member of IT dindi said, “Twelve years ago, during the first war, we had 20 to 25 participants and this year we 1,200 professionals will participate in the yearly pilgrimage. Wari is our cultural heritage and it is our responsibility to preserve it, make it modern so that the young generation too can be part of our heritage.”

Talking about the increase in participation, Chordiya said, “Many offices are allowing its employees to work from home or are giving holidays during the palkhi and this has helped in the increase of participation.”

“In the past 12 years, IT colleagues have joined this dindi from places like Chennai, Belgaum and Mumbai. We also have colleagues participating in the wari from USA. Word of mouth and registration on the official wari website has helped to increase the participation,” Chordiya added.

Anamika Ashutosh Mavle , senior project manager, Tech Mahindra said, “This is not first time for me, I have done the Alandi-Pune and Pune-Saswad route with IT dindi, however, this time I am going for the Saswad-Jejuri route. My mother has been a part of this pilgrimage and I wanted to experience the same. This is when, I got to know about IT dindi, from my colleague. The experience is high on energy, rejuvenating and gives me peace of mind.”

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 14:35 IST