100 people booked for visiting tourist destinations during weekend

pune

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 16:57 IST

PUNE The Paud police station officials have booked at least 100 people for violating lockdown rules during the weekend and visiting tourist spots like Mulshi, Tamhini Ghat, Lavasa, and Bhugaon despite prohibitory orders from the district administration. Besides, Mulshi, rural police also acted against revellers vising local tourist destinations.

According to Pune rural police, a total of 187 persons were booked in the district on Sunday while 80 persons were fined for not wearing masks.

On Sunday, the police station officials collected a fine of Rs 18,000 from mask violators in these places, according to inspector Ashok Dhumal of Paud police station.

“This has been happening every weekend since June. Every weekend there are close to 50-60 cases. We must have registered at least 200 cases in June alone. Most of these people are from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas,” said Dhumal.

While 45 cases were registered on Saturday, over 50-60 cases were registered on Sunday as well, according to Dhumal.

The cases have been registered under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Rs 500 fine is levied upon people who fail to wear masks. “The gram panchayat officials collect that fine. We must have collected over Rs 1 lakh in fine in June,” said Dhumal.

The Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram has continued the prohibition of assembly and movement to tourist places in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the monsoon season and unlock down procedure has led to an increased number of tourists, said, officials.

As per the order issued by Ram on June 7 under Disaster Management Act 2005, entry of people has been restricted to Bhushi dam and Lonavla area in Maval taluka, Mulshi dam and Tamhini ghat in Mulshi taluka, Khadakwasla dam in Haveli taluka, Malshej ghat in Junnar taluka, Bhatghar dam, fort area in Bhor taluka, Panshet dam and other areas in Velhe taluka, Bhimashankar in Ambegaon taluka and other tourist places.

Meanwhile, at Bhushi dam in Lonavla wore a deserted look even as it was overflowing during the weekend. Every monsoon when the dam overflows, a large number of revellers throng their famous tourist destination.

Police action

Number of persons booked in Pune district on Sunday: 187

Number of persons booked by Paud road over the weekend: 100

Action against number of persons not wearing mask in Pune district: 80

Number of persons booked by Pune rural police over month: 381