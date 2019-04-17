11-year-old electrocuted in Pune after contact with pole

An 11-year-old girl died of electrocution after she accidentally touched an electric pole on Monday at 5.15 pm in Janaaa Vasahat.

The victim, identified as Gauri Ashok Shilimkar, was on her way to her grandmother’s house when the incident took place. The girl was rushed to hospital, but was proclaimed dead on arrival. She was a Class 5 student at Nanda Peeth School in Janata Vasahat.

Nand Kumar Kenche, assistant police inspector, Dattawadi police station, said, “Due to negligence on the part of Maharashtra Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) in terms of maintenance, along with rains and water logging the incident took place. We have sought a detailed report from MSEDCL officials. The victim’s father is a cook, while her mother works as a maid.”

A case of negligence has been registered against MSEDCL. The police have invoked Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 304 ( culpable homicide not amounting to murder ) against the officials of MSEDCL responsible for the area.

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 16:22 IST