13th edition of ‘Bhimthadi Jatra to focus on ‘recycle, reuse and sustain’

The 13th edition of Bhimthadi Jatra will be held on five days from December 22 to December 26 in the city. A brainchild of Sunanda Pawar, this year there would be close to more than 200 stalls at the event. Speaking at the occasion Pawar, said, “Bhimthadi Jatra is an effort by us to empower the villagers of Maharashtra. They come up with excellent products and produce of the finest quality and put in a lot of hardwork. We are trying to bring them in touch directly with the urban crowd where they can sell and showcase their products and engage in e-commerce. It has been successful since the last 12 years and we are very hopeful that this year too the people of Pune will embrace them with open arms and come and visit the exhibition which in turn helps run the homes of villagers and increases their options of employment.”

Another feature like every year is Bhimthadi Select which is headed by Saee Pawar Negi. Bhimthadi Select consists of designers and craftsmen who have excelled in the use of natural materials like organic cotton, khadi, linen and natural dyes. Each garment, right from the thread to the final product is created by hand by skilled weavers and artisans.

Negi said, “This year a special section of 38 stalls comprising of artisans, craftsmen and designers working in the field of reviving and sustaining the traditional handlooms, handicrafts and other crafts of India would be showcased. Last year, they had an escalating response from audiences across Pune, making it a massive success. We have put forward a theme for the products based on the ideology of ‘recycle, reuse and sustain’ at Bhimthadi Select.”

This year, Bhimthadi Jatra has started a website for online shopping for Punekars. www.bhimthadibazar.com

Highlights of the festival

December 22

Performance by Sufiyan Malik – Kashmiri Musician, 7pm onward

December 23

Tridhara by AabhaAuti and Hrishikesh Pawar, 7pm onward

December 24

Performance by singer Kavita Seth, 7pm onward

December 25

“Abhanga repost” - Marathi Abhangas in Jazz form, 7pm onward

December 26

Spandan- Kathak and Bollywood fusion 7pm onward

Where: Agricultural College Ground, Sinchannagar

When: December 22-26, 10am-10pm

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 17:17 IST