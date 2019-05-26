18-month-old boy accidentally consumes diesel in Pune’s Dehu gaon, dies

A one-and-a-half-year-old child died after he accidentally consumed diesel in Dehu gaon, Vitthalwadi.

According to the police, the child, Vedant Gautum Gaikwad, who comes from a family of casual labourers, was playing in the house at the time of the accident. His mother got diesel in a glass bottle to be filled in the cooking stove and Vedant accidentally drank diesel thinking it was water.

Investigation revealed that after filling diesel in the cooking stove, his mother had kept the bottle on the floor. Vedant while playing took the bottle and drank from it. Minutes later, his eyes turned white and he started vomiting.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Vedant died due to medical complications while undergoing treatment, police said. Assistant sub-inspector Adinath Misal , the investigation officer from Dehu road police station, said that the child died due to poising and a certificate stating the same has been issued by the hospital where he underwent treatment and died.

“ It is a tragic incident. Since kerosene was unavailable for cooking in the area, the mother got diesel to cook food. She accidentally kept the bottle unattended and it was at this juncture that the child took it and drank diesel. Immediately, Vedant started vomiting and was rushed to the hospital and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for treatment. The mother was alone at home while the father had gone for work. The family is from Osmanabad and belong to the Scheduled Class (SC) and were poor,” Misal said.

The body has been handed over to the family for the final rites after autopsy was performed at a government hospital.

