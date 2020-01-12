e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 12, 2020
Home / Pune News / 185 mobile phones stolen from police station store room

185 mobile phones stolen from police station store room

pune Updated: Jan 12, 2020 20:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

As many as 185 mobile phones in a store room at Kolhapur’s Jaysingpur police station were stolen on Thursday night, police said on Sunday.

The mobile phones were part of a police seizure. The phones had been recovered by the detection unit of the police and were kept in a special room.

The thieves took advantage of the absence of CCTV cameras at the police station’s back gate and escaped. “The investigation is on and we have positive leads in the case,” said police inspector Datta Borigidde of Jaysingpur police station.

top news
Using ski jump, naval light combat aircraft takes off from INS Vikramaditya for 1st time
Using ski jump, naval light combat aircraft takes off from INS Vikramaditya for 1st time
‘Shenanigans of Left-wing activists’: Academics to PM over campus violence
‘Shenanigans of Left-wing activists’: Academics to PM over campus violence
Amit Shah throws a challenge to Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee over CAA
Amit Shah throws a challenge to Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee over CAA
Ponting predicts scoreline of 3-match ODI series between India & Australia
Ponting predicts scoreline of 3-match ODI series between India & Australia
Why the CAA is illogical, immoral and ill-timed, writes Ramachandra Guha
Why the CAA is illogical, immoral and ill-timed, writes Ramachandra Guha
First lunar tourist searches for girlfriend to fly with him to moon
First lunar tourist searches for girlfriend to fly with him to moon
India declares state mourning on Monday in view of demise of Oman’s Sultan
India declares state mourning on Monday in view of demise of Oman’s Sultan
Saffronising JNU as per RSS diktat: Congress slams VC, seeks his ouster
Saffronising JNU as per RSS diktat: Congress slams VC, seeks his ouster
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News