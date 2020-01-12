185 mobile phones stolen from police station store room

pune

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 20:30 IST

As many as 185 mobile phones in a store room at Kolhapur’s Jaysingpur police station were stolen on Thursday night, police said on Sunday.

The mobile phones were part of a police seizure. The phones had been recovered by the detection unit of the police and were kept in a special room.

The thieves took advantage of the absence of CCTV cameras at the police station’s back gate and escaped. “The investigation is on and we have positive leads in the case,” said police inspector Datta Borigidde of Jaysingpur police station.