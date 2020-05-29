e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 29, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / 2,211 Maharashtra police personnel found Covid-19 positive; 25 dead

2,211 Maharashtra police personnel found Covid-19 positive; 25 dead

Of the total number of police personnel who succumbed to the infection, 16 are from Mumbai. Three others are from Nashik rural, two from Pune and one each from Solapur city, Solapur rural, Thane and the Mumbai ATS, the official said.

pune Updated: May 29, 2020 15:11 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Pune
A police bus in front of the Idgah Ground entrance, blocking entry on Eid-ul-Fitr, at Golibar Maidan in Pune, Maharashtra, on Monday, May 25, 2020. (Photo by Rahul Raut/Hindustan Times)
A police bus in front of the Idgah Ground entrance, blocking entry on Eid-ul-Fitr, at Golibar Maidan in Pune, Maharashtra, on Monday, May 25, 2020. (Photo by Rahul Raut/Hindustan Times)
         

At least 2,211 police personnel in Maharashtra have tested coronavirus positive so far, of whom 25 have lost their lives due to the infection, an official said on Friday.

Of the total number of police personnel who succumbed to the infection, 16 are from Mumbai. Three others are from Nashik rural, two from Pune and one each from Solapur city, Solapur rural, Thane and the Mumbai ATS, the official said.

As many as 249 of these COVID-19 patients are police officers, while 1,962 others are constabulary-rank personnel, he said, adding that they are undergoing treatment at various hospitals Till now, 970 of them have recovered, the official added.

“At least 116 personnel were found infected in the last 24 hours. The number of over a hundred police personnel testing coronavirus positive everyday has remained constant throughout this week,” he said.

There was no fresh incident of assault on the police staff or medical professionals engaged in the COVID-19 services, he said.

At least 1,18,488 offences have been registered across the state under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) for the alleged violation of the lockdown order, in which 23,511 people have been arrested, the official said.

Police have seized 76,076 vehicles for plying on the roads during the lockdown, the official said, adding that fine of Rs 5.79 crore has been collected for various offences.

tags
top news
In Donald Trump’s order to raise bar for social media giants, China is the ammo
In Donald Trump’s order to raise bar for social media giants, China is the ammo
PM Modi, Amit Shah meet over lockdown plan amid rising Covid-19 cases
PM Modi, Amit Shah meet over lockdown plan amid rising Covid-19 cases
‘No need for third party intervention’: China rejects Trump’s offer to mediate in border row with India
‘No need for third party intervention’: China rejects Trump’s offer to mediate in border row with India
CBI registers preliminary enquiry to probe finances, international linkages of Tablighi Jamaat
CBI registers preliminary enquiry to probe finances, international linkages of Tablighi Jamaat
LIVE: Delhi govt to explain Covid-19 home isolation process via video telecast
LIVE: Delhi govt to explain Covid-19 home isolation process via video telecast
‘Govt silence fuelling speculation’: Rahul Gandhi on border row with China
‘Govt silence fuelling speculation’: Rahul Gandhi on border row with China
Let him get hit: Harbhajan recalls episode of Dhoni’s calmness as captain
Let him get hit: Harbhajan recalls episode of Dhoni’s calmness as captain
Trump signs executive order, targets social media giants after Twitter fact-checking row
Trump signs executive order, targets social media giants after Twitter fact-checking row
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyPM ModiCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Lockdown 5.0Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In