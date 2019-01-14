21 gun-salute farewell for Pune’s son, Late Major Shashidharan who fell in line of duty

Major Shashidharan V Nair, who was killed in an IED explosion in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir was laid to rest with a 21 gun-salute and full military honours at Vaikuntha on Sunday. The funeral pyre was lit by his maternal cousin Ashwat Nair who came from Kerala to perform the last rites. The pyre was lit at 11.30 am in presence of District guardian minister Girish Bapat, MP Anil Shirole, MLA Bhimrao Tapkir and Deputy Siddhartha Dhende.

The body was brought to the National War Memorial on Saturday evening where wreaths were laid and people came to pay their last respects.The journey to the funeral home began at 10 am in form of a procession that was attended by thousands of people which began from the Major’s home in Khadakwasla. His mortals where brought in an Army truck, which was decorated with marigold garlands, to the crematorium. The procession saw people raise slogans such as ‘Amar Amar Rahe, Major Shashidharan Amar Rahe’, ‘Bharat Zindabad, Pakistan Murdabad’. The last rites were performed at Vaikunth crematorium where Major Nair’s wife Trupti, mother Lata, sister and other friends and relatives were present to bid adieu. Top officials from the Southern Command and police department were also present on the occasion.

Major Nair was born on July 30, 1985. After pursuing BSC in Chemistry from the Fergusson College, he joined the Indian Military Academy (IMA) at Dehradun and later commissioned into the Army in December 2007. In his 11-year military career, Major Nair served in the high-altitude regions and counter insurgency areas in Jammu and Kashmir. He was also posted as an instructor to the cadets training wing (CTW) at the College of military engineering (CME). Last year, again Major Nair was posted to conflict zones in Kashmir.

A procession escorted Major Shashidharan V Nair, from his home in Khadakwasla to Vaikunth crematorium. His mortal remains where brought in an Army truck, which was decorated with marigold garlands. (HT/PHOTO)

Known as Shashi among friends, Major Shashidharan would cycle 20 km every Sunday at 6 am to reach Fergusson college to attend his National Cadet Corps (NCC) classes and physical drills. A member of NCC, he was very punctual about all his physical exercises and drills . He never missed his classes and remained invincible in any physical exercise which was given to him. His well wishers remembered him as a brave soldier saying that he will always remain a source of inspiration for national cadet corps (NCC).

Major Shahi Dharan V Nai was killed along with Jiwan Gurung by an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. The 33-year-old major and Gurung (24) were killed when an IED exploded in Naushera sector along the Line of Control (LoC) on Friday. Major Shashidharran had put in over 11 years service in the army. His mortal remains were brought to Rajouri cantonment before being flown to Pune for the last rites in a service aircraft .

