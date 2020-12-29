51 municipal school students  present their entrepreneurial skills at IISER

pune

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 23:28 IST

A total of 51 students (Class 6-9) from PMC and PCMC-run schools like Ahilya Devi Holkar School, Mahatma Jyotibha Phule English Medium School, Shivaji Maharaj English Medium School, Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay English Medium School and Chetan Dattaji Gaikwad English Medium School participated in an entrepreneurial and idea generation presentation which was held at Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune (IISER), Pashan, on Sunday.

The entrepreneurship-based life skills programme was started two years ago by Karmyo foundation with the aim to develop entrepreneurial skill sets in teenagers as they ideate, create and launch their own mini companies.

“The aim is to equip students with the critical skills and mind sets (communication, working effectively in a team, creativity, problem solving, managing failures, and confidence among others) and prepare them for future, all through an entrepreneurship approach. Students work to ideate, launch and manage their own startups as a part of the experiential and interactive sessions. Participants discover their own inner strengths and develop them further,” said Anshuman Bansal, volunteer with Karmyo Foundation.

“Currently, we are working with 51 municipal school students who have now spent about 18 hours working on different ideas over the last three Sundays. The current batch of students are from Teach For India classrooms from about six government schools located in underprivileged communities in Aundh, Khadki, Erandwane and Pimpri-Chinchwad,” added Bansal

The students in the age group of 12 to 18, start by understanding basic components of entrepreneurship and idea generation. They form teams of 4-5 and each team works on a business idea and start implementing it in the real world. The teams are guided by our facilitators as well as external mentors, who are inspiring entrepreneurs and experts from various fields, said Bansal,

The presentations that were shortlisted were Smart Kids, a membership based club for young people to learn various skills through series of workshops; Hala Naukri,which is a platform for unorganised sector jobs like those of an electrician and plumbers; Craft 24, a platform to watch videos for low-cost craft activities; Youngera a news app for school students; Mentorite, career guidance platform connecting mentors with school students; Gamication, learning while playing quizes online; Hydromathic, helps learn maths in fun and easy way and Book Briagade and online marketplace for second hand books.